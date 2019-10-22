Watch Jerry O'Connell Embarrass His Daughters by Belting Out Prince Song in Hilarious Video

Jerry O’Connell’s daughters don’t seem to have inherited his taste in music!

Last week, the 45-year-old actor shared a video of himself belting out one of Prince‘s biggest hits — which subsequently completely embarrassed his twin daughters Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, 10.

In the hilarious clip, O’Connell blasts the late singer’s 1984 classic "When Doves Cry," forcefully singing along in the car as his kids cover their eyes and plead with him to stop.

“Turn it down!” one of the girls cries out, to which he replies, “This is real music — listen!”

As Charlie and Dolly continue to complain about what’s going on, their dad remains dedicated to the sing-a-long and calls out to the protesting girls, “Guys, stop it!”

“Teach your children,” O’Connell, who currently has Prince as his Twitter profile photo, captioned the silly clip.

And unfortunately for the television host’s children, the car sing-alongs likely won’t be coming to an end.

“Proud of you! Next lesson: S A F E T Y SAFETY DANCE!” one Twitter user urged O’Connell, referencing the Men Without Hats hit from 1982.

“Love it jerry — incredible,” wrote another fan, asking the star to introduce his kids to “Take on Me” by A-ha next.

“Okay,” O’Connell replied to the latter tweet, indicating that he was ready to risk the wrath of his girls once more for the sake of another ’80s tribute.

Even though O’Connell’s girls might not quite share his taste in music just yet, he previously told PEOPLE that there are several “adult things” they’ve naturally picked up.

“For example, if I’m washing dishes and I accidentally break something, one of my daughters will go, ‘You gonna tell Mom about that?! You gonna tell Mom?!’ ” said O’Connell, who is married to actress Rebecca Romijn. “And they know I’m never gonna tell their mother. [I’ll] just let my wife find out.”

“It’s funny when they pick up on adult mind games. My kids are Jedis,” he added.

While O’Connell is super proud of his girls with Romijn, 46, he couldn’t help but joke when asked to share his biggest hopes for Dolly and Charlie.

“My greatest wish for my children? At times, [that] they’d just zip it,” the actor said. “I’m kidding. (Mouthing: I’m not).”

“I hope they don’t talk about this interview in therapy someday,” he quipped, before seriously adding, “I guess that they do well, you know? I mean, do well in school, have a good life. I hope they have fun.”