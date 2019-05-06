Entourage Alum Jerry Ferrara and Wife Breanne Welcome Son Jacob Michael After Pregnancy Loss

Jerry Ferrara has welcomed his first child into his Entourage.

On Monday, the 39-year-old actor, known for his turn as Salvatore “Turtle” Assante on the HBO series, and his wife Breanne introduced the newest member of their family, a son named Jacob Michael, on Instagram.

Along with the birth announcement, Jerry shared a sweet photo of his wife in the hospital holding their newborn son, who arrived on Sunday afternoon, as he lovingly looked down at the pair.

“Everyone!!! @breanneracanoferrara and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy… Jacob Michael Ferrara. Born 5/5/19 at 11:52 am,” he captioned the adorable image.

“Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth,” he continued. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.”

“Also to all the Mom’s out there. I know this is early. But Happy Mother’s Day,” he added. “You are all Real life Super Hero’s! [sic]”

Jerry Ferrara, his wife Breanne and their new son

The actor, who’s currently starring on USA Network’s Shooter, as well as in the Starz crime drama Power, and his wife first announced their pregnancy news in January.

“It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do,” Jerry captioned a snapshot of himself and Breanne on a basketball court.

“I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife,” he continued, joking, “I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!” (Jerry stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, and famously lost 40 lbs. a few years ago.)

Jerry Ferrara and Breanne

Jerry Ferrara and wife Breanne

Breanne went on to share her own post, explaining that prior to learning they were expecting their son, the couple had experienced a pregnancy loss.

“This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying),” she wrote. “Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives.”

“And to my husband … we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May,” continued the mom-to-be, 30, adding a number of hashtags including, “#rainbowbaby” and “#secondtrimester.”

Jerry Ferrara and wife Breanne

In addition to being an actress, Breanne also manages his Bad 4 Business podcast.

Ahead of their due date, Jerry told PEOPLE that he hopes his son mostly takes after his wife.

“If he is significantly more my wife than me, I’m good. We’re good. I know that kid is going to be good,” he shared in March.

As for what he’s most anticipating, Jerry shared that he’s “really looking forward to waking up every day and seeing his face and seeing him change and watching him grow up.”

The actor went on to share that he hopes his son grows up “to be a loyal young guy” who’s “nice” and “respectful of others” around him as he grows up.

“Little kids can be mean to each other sometimes — lord knows I probably had my moments when I was a little kid — so I’m really just going to try to preach to him to be kind, and be nice and try to imagine what somebody else is feeling before you react to anything,” he explained.

Jerry and Breanne, his longtime love, tied the knot in June 2017.