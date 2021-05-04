"To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be," Jerry Ferrara wrote after welcoming his second baby boy

Entourage Alum Jerry Ferrara and Wife Breanne Welcome Second Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is So Full'

Jerry Ferrara is a boy dad, twice over!

The Entourage actor, 41, and his wife Breanne welcomed their second baby boy on Friday, April 30, at 10:28 p.m., he announced on Instagram Tuesday. The couple welcomed son Jacob Michael in May 2019 after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.

"My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be," Ferrara wrote alongside a series of photos with the newborn.

"To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say. You're the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received," he continued. "I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I'll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!"

Jerry Ferrara baby Credit: Jerry Ferrara/Instagram

Jerry Ferrara baby Credit: Jerry Ferrara/Instagram

Breanne also shared the arrival news on her Instagram, revealing that the baby came "so fast" that the couple's midwife didn't make it to their home in time for the birth.

"But [in] the moment it happened I felt completely calm and surrendered all over to my body. It was beautiful and I feel so incredibly powerful," she shared. "A story to share another time but for now... My husband, my rock.. you are my greatest supporter and I'm blessed to share this family with you. Welcome to the world baby boy ✨"

Revealing the pregnancy news on Instagram in December, Ferrara said he was "grateful" to have another little one on the way.

"It's been a rough year for sure. But I am grateful to be adding another little boy to our family. 3 of us becomes 4 us!" he wrote alongside a sweet family selfie that showed Breanne's bare baby bump, adding in jest: "And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left..."

Breanne shared the same photos — the other pic showing Jacob holding blue balloons that read "It's a Boy!" — on her Instagram page, writing: "Cuddling my THREE boys. 🤰🏻 #grateful"

When sharing news of his firstborn's arrival in summer 2019, the actor marveled at his wife's "strength, will power, determination and self belief."

"Mom and baby are doing great and I'm still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth," he wrote on social media at the time. "It's the greatest thing I've ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I'll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist."

jerry-ferrara-breanne.jpg Credit: Barry King/Getty

When they announced that they were expecting in January 2019, he explained: "It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do."

Breanne went on to share her own post at the time, sharing that prior to learning they were expecting their son, the couple had experienced a pregnancy loss.