Oh Boy! Entourage Alum Jerry Ferrara and Wife Breanne Expecting Second Son Together: 'Grateful'

Jerry Ferrara is about to add another boy to his entourage!

The 41-year-old Entourage actor announced on Monday that he and wife Breanne are expecting their second child together, a baby boy. The couple welcomed son Jacob Michael, 19 months, in May 2019 after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.

In sharing the news on Instagram, Ferrara said he is "grateful" to have another little one on the way.

"It's been a rough year for sure. But I am grateful to be adding another little boy to our family. 3 of us becomes 4 us!" he wrote alongside a sweet family selfie that showed Breanne's bare baby bump, adding in jest: "And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left..."

Breanne shared the same photos — the other pic showing Jacob holding blue balloons that read "It's a Boy!" — on her Instagram page, writing: "Cuddling my THREE boys. 🤰🏻 #grateful"

When sharing news of his firstborn's arrival in summer 2019, the actor (known for playing Salvatore "Turtle" Assante on the HBO series that ran between 2004 and 2011) marveled at his wife's "strength, will power, determination and self belief."

"Mom and baby are doing great and I'm still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth," he wrote on social media at the time. "It's the greatest thing I've ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I'll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist."

When they announced that they were expecting in January 2019, he explained: "It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do."

Breanne went on to share her own post at the time, sharing that prior to learning they were expecting their son, the couple had experienced a pregnancy loss.