Entourage Alum Jerry Ferrara and Wife Breanne Reveal They're Expecting a Son After Losing Baby

Jerry Ferrara‘s Entourage is growing by one!

The actor, known for his turn as Salvatore “Turtle” Assante on the HBO series, announced on social media Thursday that he and wife Breanne are set to welcome a baby boy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do,” Ferrara, 39, captioned a snapshot of himself and Breanne on a basketball court, where the dad-to-be holds a ball in one hand and points at his wife’s baby bump with the other.

“I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife,” he continued, joking, “I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!” (Ferrara stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, and famously lost 40 lbs. a few years ago.)

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jerry Ferrara and wife Breanne Breanne Racano Ferrara/Instagram

RELATED: Entourage’s Jerry Ferrara and Breanne Racano Reenact The Bachelor on “Greatest Honeymoon Ever” in Bora Bora

Breanne shared her own post to reveal the happy news, explaining that the couple had experienced a pregnancy loss before learning they are expecting their son, who’s due in May.

“This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying),” she wrote. “Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives.”

“And to my husband … we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May,” continued the mom-to-be, 30, adding a number of hashtags including, “#rainbowbaby” and “#secondtrimester.”

RELATED VIDEO: Entourage‘s Jerry Ferrara Is Engaged to Breanne Racano



Ferrara tied the knot with his longtime love Breanne in June 2017, a rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE. His former Entourage costar, Kevin Dillon, also revealed the exciting news in an Instagram photo.

“They did it! Congratulations to the Ferraras!” 53-year-old Dillon, who played Johnny “Drama” Chase on the series, captioned a glowing photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Ferrara currently stars as Kirk Zehnder on USA Network’s Shooter, as well as in the Starz crime drama Power as Joe Proctor. Breanne is an actress who has worked with her husband, managing his Bad 4 Business podcast.