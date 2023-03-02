Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Celebrate Son Julian's 20th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'We Love You'

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld share sons Shepherd Kellen, 17, and Julian Kai, 20, plus daughter Sascha, 22

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 01:19 PM
Julian Seinfeld 20th Birthday
Photo: Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld are celebrating son Julian as he reaches a special birthday.

On Wednesday, Jessica shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute in honor of Julian turning 20. The post included a snap of her son sitting outside in an unbuttoned linen shirt and black sunglasses as he holds a basketball and smiles at the camera.

Another picture features Julian and his mom posing together for a sweet black-and-white shot.

"Happy 20th Birthday to @julianseinfeld! Your work ethic enables you to balance a heavy college course load with a job you love. Your sharply tuned BS detector suffers not one fool," began Jessica. "The moral high bar you set for those around you keeps us all in line. You chose your friends wisely, and treat them all like family."

"You are such a phenomenal and gorgeous human being. Your goodness is greatness, especially in this world today. I love you, my sun 🌞," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dad Jerry commented on the post, writing, "We love you so much, Jules. Happy Special Birthday this year!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jerry and Jessica share three kids, sons Shepherd Kellen, 17, and Julian and daughter Sascha, 22.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

Over the summer, the family of five enjoyed a trip together to Capri, Italy, and Jessica shared some rare shots of the couple with their kids.

"We are all reunited after too many months apart," she captioned one of the photos.

The first photo showed Jerry, Jessica and Sascha smiling together. In another photo, Jessica posed in between two of her kids on a boat.

Related Articles
Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld
Jessica Seinfeld Shares Rare Photos with Kids in Italy: 'Reunited After Too Many Months Apart'
Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin birthday
Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 20th Birthday with Throwback Photos: It Goes By in a 'Flash'
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Celebrate Son Sebastian's 10th Birthday with Basketball and Karaoke
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Celebrate Son Sebastian's 10th Birthday with Basketball and Karaoke
Jessica Simpson daughter
Jessica Simpson Snuggles Up to Mini-Me Daughter Birdie, 3, for Sweet Selfie — See the Photo!
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Cruz on His 18th Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/teresagiudice/3031698224730257200/. TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
Kylie Jenner Stormi bday
Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi the 'Most Special Girl' on 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Founder and President, GOOD+ Foundation Jessica Seinfeld (L) and Sascha Seinfeld attend the after party for the 2018 GOOD+ Foundations Evening of Comedy + Music Benefit, presented by Samsung Electronics America at Ziegfeld Ballroom on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GOOD+ Foundation)
Jessica Seinfeld Celebrates Her 'Baby' Sascha's Writing on 'Inside Amy Schumer' : 'Proud Mom Alert'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Madonna attends the Moschino [TV] H&M London Launch Party hosted by Jeremy Scott at Annabels on November 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M )
Madonna and Family Celebrate as 'Precious Beautiful Talented' Daughter Mercy James Turns 17
Good+Foundation 2019 Bash Presented By Hearst And Johnson & Johnson – Arrivals
Jerry Seinfeld's Wife Jessica Says He Is an 'Incredible Father' but 'Wasn't a Natural' at First
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant - Baby2Baby
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Daughter Natalia a Happy Birthday: 'Welcome to Your 20s'
Jessica Alba Family Disneyland
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Family Photos from Disneyland Trip to Celebrate Son Hayes' 5th Birthday
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wishes 'Sweet Angel' Son Benjamin a Happy 13th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Naomi Watts Kai birthday
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Celebrate 'Darling' Child Kai's 14th Birthday: 'Beyond Proud'
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'