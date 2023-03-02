Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Celebrate Son Julian's 20th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'We Love You'

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld are celebrating son Julian as he reaches a special birthday.

On Wednesday, Jessica shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute in honor of Julian turning 20. The post included a snap of her son sitting outside in an unbuttoned linen shirt and black sunglasses as he holds a basketball and smiles at the camera.

Another picture features Julian and his mom posing together for a sweet black-and-white shot.

"Happy 20th Birthday to @julianseinfeld! Your work ethic enables you to balance a heavy college course load with a job you love. Your sharply tuned BS detector suffers not one fool," began Jessica. "The moral high bar you set for those around you keeps us all in line. You chose your friends wisely, and treat them all like family."

"You are such a phenomenal and gorgeous human being. Your goodness is greatness, especially in this world today. I love you, my sun 🌞," she concluded.

Dad Jerry commented on the post, writing, "We love you so much, Jules. Happy Special Birthday this year!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jerry and Jessica share three kids, sons Shepherd Kellen, 17, and Julian and daughter Sascha, 22.

Over the summer, the family of five enjoyed a trip together to Capri, Italy, and Jessica shared some rare shots of the couple with their kids.

"We are all reunited after too many months apart," she captioned one of the photos.

The first photo showed Jerry, Jessica and Sascha smiling together. In another photo, Jessica posed in between two of her kids on a boat.