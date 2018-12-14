New Orleans Saints' Jermon Bushrod Named Courage Award Winner Following Newborn Daughter's Death

Almost two months after the death of his newborn daughter, NFL player Jermon Bushrod was named the winner of an annual accolade given to an NFL player who has persevered through a difficult time.

“In a vote by his teammates, New Orleans Saints T[ackle] Jermon Bushrod has been named the Saints’ 2018 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who has persevered through adversity,” the Saints wrote on their official Instagram account Friday, alongside a photo of Bushrod with his late week-old daughter, Jordyn Lynn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the image, the NFL player, 34, tenderly kisses his baby girl’s foot in the hospital.

“Bushrod’s teammates voted him as the club’s winner based on their respect and admiration for his persistence through an extremely difficult time for him and his family,” the football team added. “The 12-year NFL veteran and his wife Jessica, lost their daughter Jordyn Lynn Bushrod on October 18, days after she was born.”

“Despite the tragic events that have affected Bushrod and his family, Bushrod has been there for his teammates as well as them being here for him,” the sweet note concluded.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jermon Bushrod Jonathan Bachman/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: NFL Player Jermon Bushrod Mourns Death of Newborn Daughter: “My Heart Has Been Broken”

Following the injury of one of his teammates last month, Bushrod has been a part of the team’s starting lineup, helping the Saints win four out of their last five games and clinch their second NFC South title in a row.

Responding to the news, Bushrod shared that while “this has been one of the toughest times for myself and my family,” he also “felt it was important to be here for my teammates.”

“The love and support of my teammates, their significant others and the entire Saints organization the last couple months has been very important in helping our family deal with and work through the best we can the traumatic loss of our daughter,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Describes Finding Daughter in the Pool: “Guilt Is the Most Difficult”

Announcing the death of his week-old baby in October, Bushrod wrote a heartbreaking message on social media, alongside two photographs of Jordyn. One image showed her small hand wrapped around a finger, while another pictured the baby resting on her father’s chest.

“My heart has been broken. My baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod passed away Thursday, October 18th,” the grieving father wrote on Twitter.

“She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally,” he added. “We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support.”

My heart has been broken. My baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod passed away Thursday October 18th. She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally. We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support pic.twitter.com/VZjoc7vXZe — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) October 20, 2018

RELATED: Beverley Mitchell Reveals She Miscarried Twins Earlier This Year in Heartbreaking Blog Post

At the time, Bushrod didn’t share specific details about what led to her death, merely mentioning on Instagram that Jordyn had “issues” before her birth.

“We knew there was issues before birth, but we were ready for your journey. Because of you Jordyn our family is stronger. You were going to be special. We were not expecting or ready for this,” Bushrod wrote in his Instagram message. “Having you leave this earth after 1 week just hurts. My kids are my ❤️ and to never see you again will be tough BUT our GOD will get us through this.”

He continued, “We appreciate all the love and support that have been directed our way. Rest in Paradise ‘Jo-Jo’ and I will miss you forever baby girl😘”

RELATED: Keith Powell’s Wife Jill Knox Reveals the Heartbreaking Story of Losing Their Stillborn Son

Days later, Bushrod shared that Jordyn had suffered from Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, which can cause delayed development and growth beginning from before birth, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

“This is my favorite video I look at often,” the professional football guard wrote alongside a clip of his daughter resting on his chest.

“You have changed our lives even with you not being here anymore. Emotions have been up and down since week 1 of the season, when the Doctors told us that you had a genetic disorder called #WolfHirschhornSyndrome,” he continued, adding that even though he knew that diagnosis could make life “extremely difficult,” both he and his wife “were ready.”

RELATED: Pregnant Troian Bellisario Posts Heartbreaking Message After Friend Loses Baby at 7 Months Along

“Then you were called home on 10/18/17 and now your [sic] in God’s hands,” he continued in the emotional post. “I think about you daily and how our journey was supposed to be. That day was so tough and it hurts even thinking about it today.”

Opening up about the kind words both he and his wife have received from their friends and family, Bushrod added, “If I haven’t personally told you THANK YOU, I’d like to take this time to say Thank y’all for Prayers and support.”

Concluding the post, he wrote, “We felt that Love, we continue to feel that love and we will get through because We have to!”