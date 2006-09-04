Jeremy Piven is not interested in celebrity babies
Update: Turns out the whole thing was just two friends giving each other a hard time. As he discusses on his blog, Billy says that he and Jeremy are friends and that he knows that Jeremy has absolutely no interest in babies, celebrity or otherwise. So he was giving Jeremy a hard time and Jeremy gave it right back to him, but there are no hard feelings because it was just two guys being guys. As Billy says on his blog, "In a man’s world, that’s expressing affection. Problem is, the red carpet is not a man’s world." Now let’s have these guys hug it out!
Originally posted September 2nd: On the red carpet of the Emmy’s last week, Entourage star Jeremy Piven made it abundantly clear that unlike the rest of us, he is not interested in celebrity babies. Access Hollywood‘s Billy Bush asked him if he met Jennifer Garner‘s daughter Violet Affleck on the set of their forthcoming film, The Kingdom, and then started asking about other A-list celebrity babies.
When asked if he had seen Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt in his Malibu neighborhood, Jeremy said, "No … I have 116 other things to do…. I don’t go hunting for celebrity babies, thank you, Billy." Afterwards, after Billy asked about Suri Cruise, Jeremy said, "You need another job. You have potential as a humanbeing. This may not be right for you. Seriously – can you focus onother things?"
TMZ.com has the video (of course).
Source: TMZ.com
Do you think Jeremy was too harsh?