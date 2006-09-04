Jeremy Piven is not interested in celebrity babies

Update: Turns out the whole thing was just two friends giving each other a hard time. As he discusses on his blog, Billy says that he and Jeremy are friends and that he knows that Jeremy has absolutely no interest in babies, celebrity or otherwise. So he was giving Jeremy a hard time and Jeremy gave it right back to him, but there are no hard feelings because it was just two guys being guys. As Billy says on his blog, "In a man’s world, that’s expressing affection. Problem is, the red carpet is not a man’s world." Now let’s have these guys hug it out!