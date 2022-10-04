Jeremy Sisto Reveals Why His Daughter Charlie, 13, Now Goes by His Wife's Maiden Name

Jeremy Sisto shares daughter Charlie, 13, and son Bastian, 10, with wife Addie Lane

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on October 4, 2022
Could We See an Elton Cameo in the 'Clueless' Reboot? Jeremy Sisto Weighs in on His Iconic Role
Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Sisto is explaining why his daughter no longer uses his last name.

While appearing on the Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, the FBI star, 47, shared that his 13-year-old daughter Charlie has started to use his wife's maiden name. Sisto shares daughter Charlie and son Bastian, 10, with wife Addie Lane.

Noting that his FBI character's son also made the same change on the show, Sisto told Ray, "I should say that my daughter recently started using my wife's last name."

"I think it's because she's got a really cool last name. My wife's name is Addie Lane," he explained. "Charlie Lane, it makes you immortal. You're a street name. And it could also be because she's embarrassed of me."

"Charlie Lane is very cool," Ray agreed.

The celebrity chef, 54, went on to ask Sisto what his daughter is into these days.

"She's got really into Stranger Things, and it was the first time she was like, 'Maybe I'll do acting.' So, I don't know," he said, as Ray added, "Well, Charlie Lane works for that."

"Lane is cool. Lane's a cool last name. But I think it's also because she's embarrassed of me a little bit," he said, which Ray refuted.

"I don't agree. If anyone's embarrassed of anyone ... I mean, I've seen her meltdown on street corners. I mean, it's not fair. I'm going to talk to her about that," Sisto joked.

"I think it's cool. Let her chill," Ray chimed in.

Sisto added that he does "like her using that name" and thinks it's "better than Sisto."

In 2019, however, Sisto told PEOPLE that his role in Frozen 2 did earn him a little respect from his kids.

"My son did turn to me, he's 7, and said, 'We're lucky that you get to do this stuff and we get to come,' " Sisto recalled his son telling him at the Frozen 2 premiere. "And I was like wow, a moment of appreciation for things. What a really nice moment."

