Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are sharing glimpses of their Thanksgiving with their kids.

On Thursday, the Little People, Big World stars shared photos on their Instagram featuring sons Radley Knight, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, and Bode James, 2, as well as daughter Ember Jean, 5.

Audrey shared a family shot that showed her holding Radley and standing close to Jeremy as Bode and Ember stand in front of them, smiling.

"Happy thanksgiving from our clan to yours!🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃," she captioned the shot.

Later on, the mom of three shared a photo of Bode and Ember on the couch together, where Ember seems to watch something as Bode nods off next to her.

Earlier this month, the mom of three posted a heartfelt birthday message for her youngest, alongside an Instagram Reel with moments from Audrey's pregnancy and the first year of Radley's life.

"This first year of your life has of course gone by so much faster than the other kids… as any mama of three babies knows. And even though it has been a chaotic year with lots of transition for our family, your sweetness has a way of slowing us down. And I'm cherishing all the baby phases with you different because now I have a knowing for just how fast they go," she wrote."

Noting her familiarity with how there will come a time where her baby doesn't need her in the same ways, she noted, "No baby books, baby apps, or doctors can tell you when those days will come. You just don't know."

"And with your first, and even second child, you don't notice them slipping away as much... But with your third you anticipate them differently, and thus cherish them with greater urgency," she concluded. "THESE ARE THE DAYS."

In June, Audrey revealed that the family had recently purchased a farm, with a significant spot from their relationship just in their backyard.

"If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives. It's where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it's where he asked me to marry him, it's where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it's within walking distance of my parent's property," she shared.

"We've got a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life, but Jer and I are excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality🚜🐓🐄🌾🌱"

"I'll share more of the story behind how this came to be soon. But for now, I just want to say thank you for being someone who has been following us on this journey for the last two years and offered encouragement and prayers as we have patiently pursued some land for our family🙏🏻."