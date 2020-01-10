It's a Boy! Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff Welcome Son Bode James: 'Welcome to the Family'

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff‘s world just got a little bigger!

The former Little People, Big World stars announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Bode James Roloff, on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

Baby Bode was born at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 — his due date! — weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 21 inches long.

“He is here!” the new mom of two captioned a series of newborn photos taken in the hospital, while dad Jeremy shared his own images alongside the caption, “Welcome to the family son!”

The couple’s baby boy joins big sister Ember Jean, whom Jeremy, 29, and Audrey, 28, welcomed in September 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Audrey Roloff with newborn son Bode James Monique Serra Photography

RELATED: Family of Four! Zach and Tori Roloff Welcome Daughter Lilah Ray: “The Perfect Addition”

Audrey and Jeremy — who tied the knot in September 2014 — announced their impending bundle of joy on July 1, sharing snapshots of the spouses and their daughter posing with ultrasound photos.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family,” Audrey captioned her post.

On his own Instagram, Jeremy shared a series of photos, writing, “We’ve got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

The following month, the excited parents shared that the baby would be a boy, with Audrey captioning her big reveal video, “We are surprised and can’t wait to be a family of four.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Expecting Second Child: “We Are So Grateful”

Audrey’s pregnancy was not without its challenges as a mom to a toddler this time around. Last month, she and Jeremy took Ember to the emergency room after her fever spiked.

In a video shared around 4 a.m. on Dec. 18, the worried dad told his followers that he had been at the hospital for more than five hours while waiting for their daughter’s test results.

“Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad and we just decided to go to the E.R. because of some problems she’s been having all week,” he shared. “She’s just been feeling really sick.”

He continued, “The hospital just takes forever, so we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three and a half hours. It doesn’t make any sense.” (According to Jeremy, the family returned home around 4:54 a.m.)

RELATED: Pregnant Audrey Roloff Shows Off Baby Bump in a Bikini as She Celebrates Birthday: “Bring on 28”

On Dec. 30, Audrey shared pictures from a maternity photo shoot to Instagram, raving about the family’s new addition and her anticipation for his upcoming arrival.

In two of the photos, the then-mom-to-be could be seen sitting on her bed in a black bralette and shorts, holding her growing baby bump.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside🤰🏼 Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait [to] carry him on the outside soon💗,” she captioned the series of photos.

“I feels [sic] unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now,” Audrey added.