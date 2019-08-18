It'll Be a Boy for Jeremy and Pregnant Audrey Roloff: ‘We’re So Excited’

Image zoom Jeremy (L) and Audrey Roloff with daughter Ember Audrey Roloff/Instagram

A little brother is on the way for Ember Jean!

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expanding their family, which already includes 23-month-old daughter Ember, with a baby boy. The couple announced the gender with a video from their party on Saturday.

The Little People, Big World alums were joined by their daughter when they learned they would be expecting a boy via blue-colored smoke.

”We’re so excited!” the father-to-be wrote on Instagram.

“We are surprised and can’t wait to be a family of four,” Audrey captioned her video.

Audrey, 28, teased the big reveal on Aug. 15, sharing a sweet family photo to Instagram that saw Ember sitting on her dad’s shoulders, giving him a kiss.

“Take your guess … 😉,” wrote the A Love Letter Life co-author. “Pretty soon we get to find out the gender of this precious little love growing inside of me😍.”

“So … before you find out here soon … cast your vote in the comments! Will baby #2 be a boy or girl?!💗💙👇🏻,” the second-time mom-to-be requested of her followers.

The former reality stars announced their impending bundle of joy on July 1, sharing snapshots of the couple and their daughter posing with ultrasound photos.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family,” Audrey captioned her post.

On his own Instagram, Jeremy, 20, shared a series of photos, writing, “We’ve got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”