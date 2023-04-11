Jeremy Renner's 'Strongest Motivator' to Recover is Daughter Ava, Says His Sports Physician (Exclusive)

As Marvel star Jeremy Renner continues to heal from his January snowplow accident, Dr. Christopher Vincent shares details of his amazing recovery with PEOPLE

By Eric Andersson
Published on April 11, 2023 03:03 PM

Jeremy Renner has the "drive and determination" to fully heal from the snowplow accident that nearly killed him on New Year's Day, says Dr. Christopher Vincent, who's been at the star's side through his remarkable recovery.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Vincent—a chiropractic sports physician and trainer who has worked with the 52-year-old actor on and off since 2011—says he's impressed by the strides Renner is making. "I've seen so many people with injuries way less [severe] than Jeremy had, and they just give up," he says.

Renner's 10-year-old daughter Ava (whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco), is "one of his strongest motivators," says Vincent. "You really reflect on life when something like this happens. It's like, 'Okay, what's important?'"

Family and friends were at the top of Renner's list—and just like the Avengers, they assembled to make his rehabilitation as comfortable as possible. "Everyone's played a huge role," says close friend and Rennervations exec producer Rory Millikin, who has been living at the actor's home in L.A. with Renner's mother, Valerie Cearly, to help care for him.

Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

"You should see this house. It's overflowing," continues Millikin, who adds that the actor's sister Kym has been "quarterbacking everything" while Renner undergoes physical therapy for several hours each day. As for Millikin's duties? "My job is to create some laughter and joy. And cook badly," he quips.

His friend's goofy humor is welcome—and a good match for Renner's own sarcasm. "He uses humor to stay positive and keep himself healthy," says Vincent, who says it's important for recovery. "That helps so much."

TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Venturelli/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

So does state-of-the-art medical equipment that now fills Renner's home. When the actor was still in the hospital, Kym contacted Vincent and told him, "'Jeremy wants to be back on his feet as quickly as possible,'" he remembers.

Vincent sprang into to action calling in medical equipment, turning Renner's home "into a full rehab center," he says.

"We use this incredible treadmill called the Boost Treadmill, which was developed by a dad and his son. The dad worked for NASA to help astronauts reintegrate on Earth's gravity," continues Vincent. "They gave us a treadmill, which was incredible."

The machine has helped Renner learn to walk again. "We can have him exercising at 20 percent of his body weight," says Vincent, who notes that Renner was "completely non-weight bearing" post-accident. "He had fractures on every limb."

Vincent is impressed that Renner, who suffered blunt chest trauma and more than 30 broken bones, has muscled through "excruciating" pain to make the progress he has. On April 10, the actor was able to walk into the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, aided by a cane.

Vincent or another physical therapist work with Renner for several hours each day, and though he's made considerable progress, the actor still has a long way to go to fully recover.

"We're still only maybe an eighth of the way there," he says. "We've only scratched the surface on the amount of work he's got left. Once the bones all heal, then we can really start to fire up the muscles, we really see what joints are damaged and what nerves are really damaged. We have to build back the strength."

But if anyone is up for the challenge, it's Renner. With time, "I 100 percent believe he'll be better than he was before," says Vincent.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of His 'Process' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'This Pain, Agony'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner's Home Is 'Overflowing' with Family and Love as He Recovers, Says Friend (Exclusive)
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Visits Six Flags with His 'Amazing' Family 3 Months After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava
Jeremy Renner Reveals What 'Scared' Daughter Ava, 10, Told Him After His Tragic Snowplow Accident
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening
Paul Rudd Sent Jeremy Renner a Fake Cameo After Snowplow Accident: 'Next Time ... Let the Snow Melt'
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner Details Pain of Snowplow Accident in First Interview Since Injuries: 'I Chose to Survive'
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava's Love Has 'Healed Me' as He Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photo
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says He's 'Overwhelmed' by 'Goodness' Ahead of Diane Sawyer Interview: 'Truly Grateful'
Jeremy Renner Walks with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner Walks and Dances with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: Actor Jeremy Renner and mother Valerie arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Jokes His Mom Read Him Stephen King in Hospital Like 'Dr. Seuss' After Snowplow Accident
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Actors Brian Geraghty, Jeremy Renner, and Anthony Mackie pose for a portrait during the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 9, 2008 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
Jeremy Renner Says Marvel, 'Hurt Locker' Costar Anthony Mackie 'Was at My Bedside' After Snowplow Injury
Barb Fletcher Jeremy renner 2019112515
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Thinks He 'Did Pass Away for a Couple Seconds' After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner 'Refuses' to Be 'Haunted,' 'Victimized' by Snowplow Accident: 'I Shifted the Narrative'
https://twitter.com/jeremyrenner/status/1640057680273473536?s=46&t=dZWsxqQNLcBiXw2bNA-n6g. Jeremy Renner/Twitter; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Jeremy Renner Up and Walking in Recovery Update: '#Mindful'
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Says His Head Looked 'Cracked' Open After Snowplow Accident: 'I Could See White'