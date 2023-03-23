Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife, Sonni Pacheco, Welcomes Baby Girl: 'Best Birthday Present'

Sonni Pacheco is officially a mom of two!

The model celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday by announcing the birth of her baby girl, Wylder Rayne, whom she and retired NHL player Nathan Thompson welcomed in a post shared on her Instagram Story.

"35th birthday, and she is the best birthday present I could have asked for," wrote Pacheco, alongside a selfie showing the newborn lying on her chest.

In the sweet pic, Pacheco explains that her baby was born on Tuesday.

Pacheco is also mom to daughter Ava, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Renner. Meanwhile, Thompson shares son Teague, 7, with ex-wife Cristin Stuart.

Thompson also showcased the newborn on his Instagram Story by showing off a black-and-white photo of her wrapped inside a blanket.

He additionally gave a glimpse of another tender moment in a snap looking at the newborn as he carries her in his arms, wearing a shirt that says "Girl Dad."

A few days before the birth of Wylder Rayne, Pacheco gave a glimpse of a pregnancy photoshoot she did alongside Thompson, writing in the caption of the photos, "🤍 Mom & Dad 🤍."

Pacheco first announced the pregnancy news in an Instagram post in October, sharing a black-and-white photo where Thompson holds her bump as she holds a strip of ultrasound photos. "The best is yet to come... Spring 2023🤍 #babygirl," she captioned the announcement.

Before that, she gushed about Thompson in an Instagram post in June, showcasing photos from the couple's vacation to Mexico.

"I love doing life with you @nthompson44," she wrote. "Here's to many more adventures, making memories, non-stop pestering you, and laughing our asses off. You my best friend, my emergency contact, and my one and only 🤍"