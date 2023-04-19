Jeremy Renner Shows the 'Inspiring' Notes His Daughter Leaves Around the House to 'Keep Me Going'

The actor's 10-year-old daughter Ava leaves inspirational Post-it notes around their home that remind her dad to keep going following his snowplow accident in January

Published on April 19, 2023 05:15 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Jeremy Renner's daughter has continued to play a major role in his recovery since his New Year's Day snowplow accident.

The 52-year-old Hawkeye actor shared on Instagram Tuesday that one of the ways his 10-year-old daughter Ava motivates him is by leaving inspirational Post-it notes throughout the house.

Renner showed examples of some of the notes Ava placed in their home gym, sharing that the pre-teen continues to "inspire" him.

"My daughter inspires Me... What inspires you ??" Renner wrote alongside a picture of a sticky note on a mirror that read "Hi Beautiful" with a smiley face and heart.

Ava left another note on a piece of gym equipment that read, "Just keep running just keep running!"

"She leaves me post it notes all over To keep me going !!" added Renner.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jeremy Renner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Earlier this month, Ava stood by her dad's side as he made his return to the red carpet.

The actor was joined by Ava at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations, which marked Renner's first public appearance since his accident.

Jeremy Renner
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Renner used his right hand to grasp the hand of his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and held onto a cane with his left hand as he walked into the event at the Recency Village Theatre. The pair adorably wore matching outfits, with Renner wearing a classic navy blue suit and Ava sporting a blue dress with a necklace and earrings.

The actor was also joined by additional family members at the event and told PEOPLE that it was "everything" to have them by his side.

"They're the fuel behind a lot of things that I do, and it's nice to be able to share this with them and be a part of it," he shared.

