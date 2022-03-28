Jeremy Renner Shares Heartfelt Tribute for Daughter Ava's 9th Birthday: 'My Number One'

Jeremy Renner is taking a trip down memory lane as he celebrates his little girl's big day.

On Monday, the Avengers star, 51, shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter Ava Berlin for her ninth birthday. The actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself holding Ava as a newborn, sweetly calling her his number one.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As you took your FIRST breath, gripping my finger tightly (palmers reflex), I instantly understood my directive in life as a father. That If I do right by you, we will be holding hands as I take my LAST breath 🙏❤️🙏," Renner captioned the post. "Happy Birthday to my number one #proudpapa."

Renner shared a similar throwback photo on his Instagram Story, writing, "Celebrating quietly at home with my #1. Happy bday to my queen."

He then revealed Ava's adorable scavenger hunt-themed birthday cake, calling the festivities a "glorious celebration."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner

Left: Credit: Jeremy Renner/Instagram Right: Credit: Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Back in November 2021, Renner recalled giving Marvel an ultimatum after Ava was born in 2013, telling Men's Health he spent a year and a half commuting from London to Los Angeles for weekend visits, sometimes only getting to see her for a few hours.

"It taught me how to have the nuts to say, 'Everyone, f--- off. It's my time with my daughter,' " Renner explained, adding that he wasn't concerned with keeping his role as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye). "I said, 'Fine, recast me. I'm going to be here with my daughter.' It was pretty gnarly."

He now requires weekend visits with Ava for every project he takes. "Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, 'I want to hang out with my friends, and I don't want to be around you so much, Daddy,' " Renner said.

jeremy-renner-1 Credit: Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner raved about Ava, of whom he shares joint custody with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. "I never knew that resting face I have could be beautiful. It's not on me. It is on her, on Ava," he said.