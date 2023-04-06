Jeremy Renner Reveals What 'Scared' Daughter Ava, 10, Told Him After His Tragic Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will be available to stream on Hulu Friday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 6, 2023 11:23 PM
jeremy-renner.jpg
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava.

Jeremy Renner's family was on his mind throughout his horrifying New Year's Day snowplow accident, and have been a force in his recovery.

The Hawkeye actor — who is father to daughter Ava, 10, with ex Sonni Pacheco — is still recovering from the devastating Jan. 1 incident that saw him break more than 30 bones.

In his first interview since, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star spoke to Diane Sawyer briefly about what Ava told him after the scary accident, which occurred after they'd had a big family New Year's Eve party the night before.

"She didn't have to say anything," said the father of one, 52, with emotion in his voice. "She said she's scared. She said she loved me."

Jeremy Renner - Ava, March Birthday
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

The Avengers star also said he recalls signing "I'm sorry" to his family after the incident.

"This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them," Renner said. "What we just endured."

"That's real love. It's suffering. But that feeds the seeds of what love is," he added.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," Renner also said.

Jeremy Renner Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner. abc

Last month, Renner celebrated Ava's 10th birthday with a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story, sharing that her "hugs and love" have helped "heal me so incredibly fast" as he continues to recover from the accident.

"Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast," he began his message alongside a picture of the pair where Ava's face was concealed by a heart sticker.

"I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you," Renner continued. "I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy."

