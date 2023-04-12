Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava Walks Red Carpet with Dad at His First Appearance Since Accident

Jeremy Renner had a special someone by his side as he made his return to the red carpet.

The actor was joined by his 10-year-old daughter Ava on Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations, marking Renner's first public appearance since his snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

Renner, 52, used his right hand to grasp the hand of his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and held onto a cane with his left hand as he walked into the event at the Recency Village Theatre. The pair adorably wore matching outfits, with Renner wearing a classic navy blue suit and Ava sporting a blue dress with a necklace and earrings.

The actor was also joined by additional family members at the event, and told PEOPLE that it was "everything" to have them by his side.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"They're the fuel behind a lot of things that I do, and it's nice to be able to share this with them and be a part of it," he shared.

He added that Ava also plays an important role in the show.

"My daughter is a big part of the design on some of these, on these buses and these ideas, she's been a big part of that narrative on the show, but also in the behind the scenes of it all. It's great to be doing something you love to do with people you love. That, to me, is like what Heaven is. That's the greatest dessert. That's the greatest, you know, thing I'll ever do. Right? Amazing."

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 1.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The Avengers actor was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow, which weighed at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow. He was attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

Renner revealed that he was back on his feet last month, sharing a video of himself walking on a treadmill.

The Oscar nominee previously told Diane Sawyer he's trying to "shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," adding during his ABC interview last week, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."

Rennervations debuts Wednesday on Disney+.