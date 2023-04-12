Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava Walks Red Carpet with Dad at His First Appearance Since Accident

Jeremy Renner brought his 10-year-old daughter Ava as his date to the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 10:55 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Jeremy Renner had a special someone by his side as he made his return to the red carpet.

The actor was joined by his 10-year-old daughter Ava on Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations, marking Renner's first public appearance since his snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

Renner, 52, used his right hand to grasp the hand of his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and held onto a cane with his left hand as he walked into the event at the Recency Village Theatre. The pair adorably wore matching outfits, with Renner wearing a classic navy blue suit and Ava sporting a blue dress with a necklace and earrings.

The actor was also joined by additional family members at the event, and told PEOPLE that it was "everything" to have them by his side.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner (C) attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"They're the fuel behind a lot of things that I do, and it's nice to be able to share this with them and be a part of it," he shared.

He added that Ava also plays an important role in the show.

"My daughter is a big part of the design on some of these, on these buses and these ideas, she's been a big part of that narrative on the show, but also in the behind the scenes of it all. It's great to be doing something you love to do with people you love. That, to me, is like what Heaven is. That's the greatest dessert. That's the greatest, you know, thing I'll ever do. Right? Amazing."

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 1.

Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Rennervations" held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The Avengers actor was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow, which weighed at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow. He was attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

Renner revealed that he was back on his feet last month, sharing a video of himself walking on a treadmill.

The Oscar nominee previously told Diane Sawyer he's trying to "shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," adding during his ABC interview last week, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."

Rennervations debuts Wednesday on Disney+.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Rennervations" held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says 'I'm Overflowing with Gratitude' on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Accident (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Walks Red Carpet at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere 3 Months After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares 'Thank You' Message with Fans Following 'Rennervations' Premiere
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Visits Six Flags with His 'Amazing' Family 3 Months After Snowplow Accident
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: Actor Jeremy Renner and mother Valerie arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Jokes His Mom Read Him Stephen King in Hospital Like 'Dr. Seuss' After Snowplow Accident
Barb Fletcher Jeremy renner 2019112515
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Thinks He 'Did Pass Away for a Couple Seconds' After Snowplow Accident
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
A Timeline of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations"
Jeremy Renner Says He'll Keep Snowplow After Accident: 'I Just Gotta Learn to Drive It Better'
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava
Jeremy Renner's 'Strongest Motivator' to Recover is Daughter Ava, Says His Sports Physician (Exclusive)
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of His 'Process' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'This Pain, Agony'
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner Details Pain of Snowplow Accident in First Interview Since Injuries: 'I Chose to Survive'
Jeremy Renner Walks with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner Walks and Dances with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Actors Brian Geraghty, Jeremy Renner, and Anthony Mackie pose for a portrait during the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 9, 2008 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
Jeremy Renner Says Marvel, 'Hurt Locker' Costar Anthony Mackie 'Was at My Bedside' After Snowplow Injury
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava
Jeremy Renner Reveals What 'Scared' Daughter Ava, 10, Told Him After His Tragic Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner 'Refuses' to Be 'Haunted,' 'Victimized' by Snowplow Accident: 'I Shifted the Narrative'