Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava, 10, 'Makes Me the Best Version of Me': 'She Inspires Me' (Exclusive)

In a sneak peek from this week's episode of Rennervations, the Marvel actor tells his team how much his daughter means to him

Published on May 2, 2023 11:06 AM

Jeremy Renner always has daughter Ava on his mind.

The 52-year-old Hawkeye actor and best friend Rory Millikin visit India in the latest episode of Rennervations. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, Renner plays a game with a pair of Indian students when he starts to chat with them about his now 10-year-old.

"The most important person in my life is my daughter," he shares.

"She makes me the best version of me," he continues. "She inspires me to be better."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Renner and his team work to rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility for Uva Jagriti Sansthan, a nonprofit organization trying to deliver clean, drinkable water to communities across India.

Working with an elite team of local fabricators and his Mission: Impossible co-star, Anil Kapoor, they look for ways to help local communities with this truck, which can filter and clean existing groundwater so that the communities don't have to remain reliant on clean water being trucked in.

The actor was joined by Ava at the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ reality series, which marked Renner's first public appearance since his accident.

Jeremy Renner arrives with his family at the premiere of "Rennervations"
Jeremy Renner and family. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Renner used his right hand to grasp the hand of his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and held onto a cane with his left hand as he walked into the event at the Recency Village Theatre. The pair adorably wore matching outfits, with Renner wearing a classic navy blue suit and Ava sporting a blue dress with a necklace and earrings.

The actor was also joined by additional family members at the event and told PEOPLE that it was "everything" to have them by his side.

"They're the fuel behind a lot of things that I do, and it's nice to be able to share this with them and be a part of it," he shared.

The latest episode of Rennervations streams on Disney+ on May 5.

