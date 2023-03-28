Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava's Love Has 'Healed Me' as He Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photo

Jeremy Renner shares his 10-year-old daughter with ex Sonni Pacheco, who recently welcomed her second baby girl

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 10:52 AM
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Photo: Venturelli/Getty

Jeremy Renner is sharing his love and appreciation for his little girl as she reaches double digits.

On Tuesday, the Avengers actor, 52, celebrated daughter Ava's 10th birthday with a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story, sharing that her "hugs and love" have helped "heal me so incredibly fast" as he continues to recover from his New Year's Day accident that left him severely injured.

"Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast," he began his message alongside a picture of the pair where Ava's face is concealed by a heart sticker.

"I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you," Renner continued. "I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy."

https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/?hl=en. Jeremy Renner/Instagram
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in March 2023

Renner shares daughter Ava with ex Sonni Pacheco, who recently announced that she welcomed a baby girl with retired NHL player Nathan Thompson.

The actor's celebratory message for Ava comes just days after he shared a recovery update on social media, posting a video of him walking on a treadmill months after his accident.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Renner wrote on Twitter, along with the captions "#mindful," "#intended" and "#recovery."

Renner's accident left the actor in "critical but stable condition" after a snow plow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of snow.

https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/. Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Jeremy Renner attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner/Instagram; Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The actor, his family, and his friends have also used humor to assist on his road to recovery, as he shared a sweet video to his Instagram Story this month of his nephew Auggie giving a flawless impersonation of his Avengers role.

"So, Uncle Jeremy... I can do the thing that you do with your eyebrow," said Auggie, before tilting his head down and raising his left brow. "Is that the thing? That it?" he asked his parents, who responded: "100 percent. That's what it is."

Renner shared the video to Instagram, writing: "My nephew had more to share with his 'not dead uncle.'"

