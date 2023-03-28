Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava's Love Has 'Healed Me' as He Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photo

Jeremy Renner is sharing his love and appreciation for his little girl as she reaches double digits.

On Tuesday, the Avengers actor, 52, celebrated daughter Ava's 10th birthday with a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story, sharing that her "hugs and love" have helped "heal me so incredibly fast" as he continues to recover from his New Year's Day accident that left him severely injured.

"Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast," he began his message alongside a picture of the pair where Ava's face is concealed by a heart sticker.

"I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you," Renner continued. "I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy."

Renner shares daughter Ava with ex Sonni Pacheco, who recently announced that she welcomed a baby girl with retired NHL player Nathan Thompson.

The actor's celebratory message for Ava comes just days after he shared a recovery update on social media, posting a video of him walking on a treadmill months after his accident.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Renner wrote on Twitter, along with the captions "#mindful," "#intended" and "#recovery."

Renner's accident left the actor in "critical but stable condition" after a snow plow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of snow.

The actor, his family, and his friends have also used humor to assist on his road to recovery, as he shared a sweet video to his Instagram Story this month of his nephew Auggie giving a flawless impersonation of his Avengers role.

"So, Uncle Jeremy... I can do the thing that you do with your eyebrow," said Auggie, before tilting his head down and raising his left brow. "Is that the thing? That it?" he asked his parents, who responded: "100 percent. That's what it is."

Renner shared the video to Instagram, writing: "My nephew had more to share with his 'not dead uncle.'"