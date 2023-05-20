Jeremy Renner Enjoys 'Date' with Daughter Ava to Judge UCLA's Annual Spring Sing: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Jeremy Renner and his daughter Ava are one dynamic duo!

The Avengers star, 52, had his 10-year-old daughter join him to judge UCLA's Spring Sing 2023 on Friday evening. The competition showcases UCLA's most talented students performing song, dance and sketch comedy.

While being escorted by a Student Alumni Association member, Renner joined hands with Ava and waved to the crowd, before he then held a cane he has been using since his January snowplow accident up victoriously. When the pair sat at the judges' table, Renner gave his preteen a high five.

At one point during the event, the actor said he was "happy to be here," noting, "I'm on a date right now with my daughter."

"This is awesome," he continued. "I couldn't be happier to sit and watch these [performances]. It takes a lot of courage to get up on the stage and do this, and I commend everyone that's come out here and done this."

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Renner made his love for his daughter known in a recent episode of his Disney+ show Rennervations, where he said, "The most important person in my life is my daughter."

"She makes me the best version of me," he continued. "She inspires me to be better."

In a touching Instagram post shared earlier this year for Ava's 10th birthday, Renner wrote, "I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you."

Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

The actor was previously joined by Ava at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series, which marked Renner's first public appearance since his accident.

Renner used his right hand to hold his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and held onto a cane with his left hand as he walked into the event at the Recency Village Theatre.

The pair adorably wore matching outfits, with Renner wearing a classic navy blue suit and Ava sporting a blue dress with a necklace and earrings.