Jeremy Renner Enjoys 'Date' with Daughter Ava to Judge UCLA's Annual Spring Sing: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

The competition showcases UCLA's most talented students performing song, dance and sketch comedy

By
and Hannah Sacks
Published on May 20, 2023 10:21 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jeremy Renner and his daughter Ava are one dynamic duo!

The Avengers star, 52, had his 10-year-old daughter join him to judge UCLA's Spring Sing 2023 on Friday evening. The competition showcases UCLA's most talented students performing song, dance and sketch comedy.

While being escorted by a Student Alumni Association member, Renner joined hands with Ava and waved to the crowd, before he then held a cane he has been using since his January snowplow accident up victoriously. When the pair sat at the judges' table, Renner gave his preteen a high five.

At one point during the event, the actor said he was "happy to be here," noting, "I'm on a date right now with my daughter."

"This is awesome," he continued. "I couldn't be happier to sit and watch these [performances]. It takes a lot of courage to get up on the stage and do this, and I commend everyone that's come out here and done this."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Renner made his love for his daughter known in a recent episode of his Disney+ show Rennervations, where he said, "The most important person in my life is my daughter."

"She makes me the best version of me," he continued. "She inspires me to be better."

In a touching Instagram post shared earlier this year for Ava's 10th birthday, Renner wrote, "I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you."

Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

The actor was previously joined by Ava at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series, which marked Renner's first public appearance since his accident.

Renner used his right hand to hold his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and held onto a cane with his left hand as he walked into the event at the Recency Village Theatre.

The pair adorably wore matching outfits, with Renner wearing a classic navy blue suit and Ava sporting a blue dress with a necklace and earrings.

Related Articles
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Tupac Shakur Honored with Street in California: Tupac Shakur Way
Pretty Little Liars Alum Tyler Blackburn Lists L.A. Home for $1.9 Millio credit Tessa Neustadt
'Pretty Little Liars' Alum Tyler Blackburn Lists His First L.A. Home for $1.9 Million — See Inside!
City of Chino Hills sanitation crew pictured with resident whose missing engagement ring was recovered.
Lost Engagement Ring Found Over a Year After It Was Accidentally Flushed Down Calif. Toilet
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Pierce Brosnan hosts his ‘So Many Dreams' Opening Reception at Beyond the Streets Gallery in Los Angeles
Pierce Brosnan Details His 'Long Journey' to Debuting His First Solo Art Exhibition (Exclusive)
Meghan McCain Has Fun Day out with Daughter Liberty Sage: ‘Day at the Museum
Meghan McCain Has 'Day at the Museum' with Daughter Liberty Sage
james dean
James Dean Auction Includes Handwritten Letters, Warner Bros. Contracts and More Personal Items
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Pierce Brosnan is all smiles as he exits Nobu after enjoying a birthday dinner with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and mother Mary May Smith at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan, Mary May Smith BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His 70th Birthday in Malibu with Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and His Mother-in-Law
Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Returns from Medical Leave, Says She Was Never Gone: 'I've Been Here. I've Been Voting'
Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
Tina Knowles 18th Annual Hammer Museum Gala
Beyoncé's Kids Attend 'The Little Mermaid' London Premiere with Grandma Tina Knowles
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'
Angelina Jolie and Zahara
Angelina Jolie Takes a Trip to New York City with Daughter Zahara — See the Photo!
Ru Paul Architectural Digest
See Inside RuPaul's 'Very Bold' Beverly Hills Mansion — Complete with a Disco Room!
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'