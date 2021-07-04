Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Expecting Third Baby: 'Our Family's Growing!'

"Our family's growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?🤣," Jeremy wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet announcement video. The exciting news comes over a year after Jeremy, 31, and Audrey, 29, welcomed son Bode James in January 2020.



In the sweet clip, Jeremy gently tosses their 3-year-old daughter Ember Jean into the air, followed by their son, before doing the same with a sheet of paper -- which turns out to be a sonogram of their baby on the way. Then the whole family gathers together to stand in front of a sign reading, "Tie-breaker coming November…"



"We're about to be a family of 5" Audrey added in her own post. "Our little tie breaker is coming this November!"



Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jeremy James Roloff Instagram Credit: Jeremy James Roloff Instagram

RELATED: It's a Boy! Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff Welcome Son Bode James: 'Welcome to the Family



Just days before sharing their exciting news, Audrey posted a sweet tribute to her husband.



"He makes knives, builds tables, wipes poopy butts💩, reads theology, takes neighbors to the ER and sits with them all day, cleans dishes, keeps plants alive, raises chickens, befriends gas attendants, researches a little bit about a lot of things, listens to wife rants and rambles😜," she joked as she shared some of her favorite things about Jeremy.

"You continue to impress me @jeremyroloff ❤️" she added, as her husband replied, "Wow thank you babe.💌"

"Baby #2 is coming in January!!!? Ember is gonna be a big sister!?? We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family," Audrey captioned her post at the time.

"We're very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family," Jeremy added on his own Instagram.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

They went on to welcome Bode the following January.