Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's Daughter Ember, 2, Taken to Emergency Room After Fever Spikes

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are opening up about their daughter’s health.

The Little People, Big World alums recently revealed on their respective Instagram Stories that their 2-year-old, Ember Jean, was taken to the emergency room late Tuesday night after her fever had spiked.

In a video shared around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jeremy, 29, told his followers that he had been at the hospital for more than five hours while waiting for test results.

“Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad and we just decided to go to the E.R. because of some problems she’s been having all week,” he shared. “She’s just been feeling really sick.”

Image zoom Jeremuy Roloff

RELATED: Audrey Roloff Opens Up About the ‘Struggles’ in Her 4-Year Marriage to Jeremy: ‘We Fight, Cry’

He continued, “The hospital just takes forever, so we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three and a half hours. It doesn’t make any sense.”

In another clip, the former reality star wrote in a caption, “Hospitals need fixing.”

Audrey, 28, also documented on her Instagram Stories the ordeal and shared a photo of her daughter in a gurney at 1:28 a.m.

In another snapshot taken at 2:30 a.m., Ember can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap.

Image zoom Ember Roloff

RELATED: Audrey Roloff Faces Backlash After Saying She Thought Feeding Daughter Formula Was a ‘Sin’

According to Jeremy, who is expecting who is currently expecting his second child — a baby boy — with Audrey, the family returned home around 4:54 a.m.

In November, Jeremy opened up about his own health battle, revealing to fans that he underwent his first surgery due to a hernia.

“I’ve had a hernia for the past few years, but thought I could live with it in order to avoid surgery, so I ignored it,” he wrote on Instagram.

“However, over the last several months I’ve been having some increasing health concerns, specifically severe lower back pain and chronic shoulder pain,” he explained. “I’ve come to realize that I’ve been subconsciously protecting my hernia with poor posture and lack of core strength. I’ve pretty much eliminated all physical exercise too, which has increased the problem because of muscle loss, which has me walking weird as well.”

Jeremy said his health was made worse when he injured his back from sneezing.

Image zoom The Roloff family Audrey Roloff/ Instagram

RELATED: Audrey Roloff Respects Husband Jeremy’s Decision to Quit Little People, Big World ‘Immensely’

“I’ve been ignoring my health and it all came to a head when just a few days ago I threw out my back after sneezing. Embarrassing, right? 😂😬,” he told followers.

The experience was alarming for the soon-to-be father of two, who vowed to focus on his health and lifestyle choices in the future.

“All said, I’m considering this a turn in my health journey. I have a goal to be in the best shape of my life by 32,” he revealed. “Health is something that needs continual attention or else it unnoticeably fades — like most things in life. Time to put some attention back on personal health!”