Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy, via Instagram on Tuesday

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Welcome Third Baby: 'I Can't Wait to Share His Birth Story with You Soon'

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's newest addition is here.

The Little People, Big World alums welcomed their third baby, son Radley Knight, on Monday, the pair both confirmed via Instagram the next day.

Audrey and Jeremy, who wed in September 2014, are also parents to daughter Ember Jean, 4, and son Bode James, who turns 2 in January.

Audrey, 30, shared a gallery of newborn baby images to her Instagram on Tuesday, announcing "It's a BOY!" in the caption.

She also mentioned that the baby, weighing 9.1 lbs, was born en caul, "which was wild!" En caul is the term used when a baby is born inside the still-intact amniotic sac.

"I can't wait to share his birth story with you soon," Audrey continued, adding that her delivery was a "harmonious experience."

Jeremy, 31, also shared some sweet images of his newborn son to Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff!"

"@audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender and I'm completely amazed at her," he added.

The pair announced that they were expecting back in July. In an Oct. 27 Instagram post, Audrey reflected on the last weeks of her pregnancy.

"These final weeks are always full of wondering, nerves, excitement, prayer, and a deep longing to meet this new precious blessing," she wrote. "The anticipation of labor with this third baby has in some ways made me feel more nervous than with the others because I know what it's like, and I'm more experienced with what can happen… but in other ways it has brought me peace because God's past faithfulness demands my present trust."

Earlier in October, the mom said she was "trying to soak up some extra one on one time with each of the kids before baby comes."

She added at the time, "Postpartum has been really hard on my body physically in the past… and while I'm hopeful for a more seemless [sic] recovery this time, my heart aches to know I won't have as much attention to give to the other kids while caring for baby #3 and trying to recover and take care of my own body. So just trying to cherish every minute in these final weeks."