Jeremy Allen White Says His SAG Award Will Live in Daughters' Bedroom: 'They Really Like Them'

Jeremy Allen White and wife Addison Timlin share daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on February 27, 2023 11:51 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jeremy Allen White's two little girls are his biggest fans.

Speaking to PEOPLE after taking home the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the SAG Awards 2023, The Bear star shared that his daughters will be keeping an eye on his award at home.

White, who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with wife Addison Timlin, noted that his statuette will live in his "children's bedroom."

"They've started calling these Daddy's trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can hang onto them for me," he said of his girls.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White Instagram

White, 32, also shared he felt "good" about his victory and was relishing this moment of acceptance from the acting community.

"You know, I just love everybody in that room so much. I'm such an admirer of all of them and yeah, it's hard to get up there in front. But I did and now I'm here and I feel good, I feel good," he said.

"It's really special. I think I always dreamed ever since I was a kid of finding my circle a little bit and I've been acting for a long time and in the recent years, I've started feeling like I'm part of the community and to feel this embraced, it's special, really."

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

As White accepted the award from presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson on Sunday, the actor thanked The Bear creator Christopher Storer for giving the series "a lot of heart."

"This is from my peers, this is from the actors," White said about the award. "I love actors. I love what I do, I feel so lucky to be able to do it."

"Right now I'm working on the show The Bear, it's got a lot of heart. That is no accident," White continued. "I really think that translates. I think that that connects, and thank God for that."

He added, "To all of you who make things here, that make me feel a little less lonely, that make me feel a little more connected, more understood — and a lot more understanding, I thank you so much. It's why I love this."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'The Bear' 's SAG Winner Jeremy Allen White Thanks Fellow Actors for Making 'Me Feel a Little Less Lonely'
FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX
Jeremy Allen White Says He's 'Done with Tattoos' but Could Be Persuaded to Get Some 'Shameless' Ink
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White Doesn't 'Pay Too Much Attention' to Fans' Thirst for Him — but His Mom Keeps Him Updated
Haley Lu Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis
Haley Lu Richardson Asks Jamie Lee Curtis to Join 'The White Lotus' at SAG Awards 2023: 'Where Does It Shoot?'
Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Andy Le, and Michelle Yeoh accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The Best Moments from the 2023 SAG Awards
Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall and Simona Tabasco attend PEOPLE's Post SAG Awards Gala
All the Fun Photos from Inside PEOPLE's 2023 SAG Awards Afterparty
Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson Pulls Out All the Pearls in Glam SAG Awards Look — and Gushes About Jonas Brothers!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Quinta Brunson Drops an F-Bomb Praising Her Costars During 'Abbott Elementary' Cast's SAG Awards Win
Haley Lu Richardson Stars in new Jonas Brothers Music Video.
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Stars in the Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video: Watch
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for “The White Lotus” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her Dad Helped Her Play Hooky — and Sparked Her Career — at 2023 SAG Awards
Paul Walter Hauser attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Walter Hauser Reveals Name of Baby No. 2 on SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Cast members of "The White Lotus" accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
F. Murray Abraham Uses 'White Lotus' SAG Awards Win to Call for Peace in Ukraine 1 Year After Russian Invasion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Sam Elliott accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “1883” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sam Elliott Calls SAG Awards 2023 Win 'the Most Meaningful Acknowledgement of My 55-Year Career'
Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Sweetly Admits She's a 'Little Embarrassed' by Fall at SAG Awards 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jason Bateman accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for “Ozark” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'Ozark' 's Jason Bateman Thanks Wife and Kids at SAG Awards 2023: 'They Made Me Feel Like I Was a Good Dad'
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know