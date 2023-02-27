Jeremy Allen White Says His SAG Award Will Live in Daughters' Bedroom: 'They Really Like Them'

Jeremy Allen White's two little girls are his biggest fans.

Speaking to PEOPLE after taking home the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the SAG Awards 2023, The Bear star shared that his daughters will be keeping an eye on his award at home.

White, who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with wife Addison Timlin, noted that his statuette will live in his "children's bedroom."

"They've started calling these Daddy's trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can hang onto them for me," he said of his girls.

Jeremy Allen White Instagram

White, 32, also shared he felt "good" about his victory and was relishing this moment of acceptance from the acting community.

"You know, I just love everybody in that room so much. I'm such an admirer of all of them and yeah, it's hard to get up there in front. But I did and now I'm here and I feel good, I feel good," he said.

"It's really special. I think I always dreamed ever since I was a kid of finding my circle a little bit and I've been acting for a long time and in the recent years, I've started feeling like I'm part of the community and to feel this embraced, it's special, really."

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

As White accepted the award from presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson on Sunday, the actor thanked The Bear creator Christopher Storer for giving the series "a lot of heart."

"This is from my peers, this is from the actors," White said about the award. "I love actors. I love what I do, I feel so lucky to be able to do it."

"Right now I'm working on the show The Bear, it's got a lot of heart. That is no accident," White continued. "I really think that translates. I think that that connects, and thank God for that."

He added, "To all of you who make things here, that make me feel a little less lonely, that make me feel a little more connected, more understood — and a lot more understanding, I thank you so much. It's why I love this."