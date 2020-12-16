Shameless' Jeremy Allen White, Wife Addison Timlin Welcome Daughter Dolores Wild

Baby No. 2 is here!

Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White welcomed their second child together, daughter Dolores Wild, on Saturday, Dec. 12, Timlin announced on Instagram Sunday. Timlin, 29, and White, 29, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Ezer Billie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dolores Wild White- born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her," the mom wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn in a hospital room. "Thank you to my sister and my mama for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side."

"Shout out to the MFCU nurses at Cedars Sinai for keeping me sane this last month ❤️," Timlin continues. "The biggest love and gratitude to the greatest doctor on planet earth @drthaisaliabadi for getting us here safely and @drsteverad for scrubbing in too 🙏🏻❤️"

"Thank you Ezer for your patience and wisdom - you’re the best big sister ever and finally to my husband, you are everything. We did it baby," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the first snapshot showed Ezer and the Shameless actor smiling as Timlin cradled her baby bump, the second photo showed the trio on White and Timlin's wedding day.

"Well, the difference a year makes," she wrote at the time. "Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words."