Their bundle of joy has arrived!

Actors Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ezer Billie White, Timlin confirmed while sharing the newborn’s first photo via Instagram on Sunday.

“Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” Timlin, 27, captioned an image of White, 27, holding their new bundle of joy to his chest.

A second image in the post shows the baby resting on Timlin’s chest as the new mom’s eyes are closed.

In celebration of her 27th birthday in June, Timlin announced that she and her Shameless star boyfriend were expecting their first child together.

“We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams,” she captioned a photo of the couple, which captured a smiling White cradling the then-mama-to-be’s baby bump.

“Today is my birthday but my wish already came true,” continued Timlin. “This is 27 and the best is yet to come ❤.”

In September, White opened up about his anticipation surrounding first-time fatherhood, and explained some of his plans for the first chapter of his baby girl’s life.

“I just want to meet her. I’m just excited to have her,” White told PEOPLE of his daughter ahead of her birth. “I’m excited to take her home.”

“We are going to take her home to New York for the holidays and my parents will get to meet her,” he added. “It’s their first grandchild. Seeing my parents see her will be incredible.”