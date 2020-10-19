Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Expecting Second Child: 'Growing Family'

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's baby on the way will join daughter Ezer, who turns 2 on Tuesday

There's a baby on the way for Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White!

The married couple are expecting their second child together, Timlin announced on Instagram Sunday alongside a family photo post featuring the pair with their daughter Ezer Billie, who turns 2 on Tuesday.

While the first snapshot shows Ezer and the Shameless star, 29, smiling as Timlin cradles her baby bump, the second image from 2019 depicts the trio on White and Timlin's wedding day.

"Well, the difference a year makes," wrote the mom-to-be, 29. "Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words."

Alongside well wishes from fellow stars like Rumer Willis, Jessica Szohr and Jenna Ushkowitz, White commented, "I love my babies!"

White and the Fallen actress tied the knot last October at the Beverly Hills courthouse in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were in attendance, as seen in photos obtained by the outlet.

Timlin posted two photos of the couple wearing matching black denim jackets custom embroidered with hearts and the words "Til Death," as well as what appeared to be their nicknames for one another: "Buddy + Billie."

"Happy hearts," she captioned the Oct. 18, 2019, post, which was flooded with congratulatory comments from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Earlier that morning, Timlin also posted a snap of the couple with their then-almost-1-year-old daughter. "The big day," she wrote alongside the sweet family photo.

Timlin and White had been engaged since at least the previous April, when they were photographed out and about in Los Angeles walking hand-in-hand, Timlin wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

At the time, she also posted a photo of the couple on Instagram where the ring was visible.

Timlin, who starred in the TV series StartUp as Mara Chandler, confirmed the happy news of their daughter's birth alongside the newborn's first photo on Instagram.