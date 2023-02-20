Jeremiah Brent Takes Daughter, 7, to First Fashion Show, Says She 'Hasn't Stopped Sketching'

Jeremiah Brent shared a very special moment with him and Nate Berkus' little girl.

The home designer, 38, treated daughter Poppy, 7, to a night out at the Christian Siriano show at New York Fashion Week.

The father and daughter posed in a black and white photo at the event where Brent, 38, stood behind Poppy with a hand on her shoulder.

"Poppy's first fashion week began with @csiriano's incredible collection — she hasn't stopped sketching dress ideas since. Xx," he captioned a post on Instagram Sunday.

Brent shares Poppy and son Oskar, 4, with Berkus, 51.

While speaking to PEOPLE in May about their collaboration with Claritin for The Outsideologist Project — a campaign that aims to foster a lifelong love of spending time outside — the pair reflected on how they decided to start a family together.

While Brent initially thought he was never going to have kids "because I'd not seen a lot of people like us and families like ours with children," he said everything changed after meeting his now-husband, Berkus.

"Within 10 minutes, I wanted to create a life and a family with him," he explained. "And it was the first time that I really believed that we could and I could. He was the first person that made me feel safe enough to go, 'Okay, we can do this together.' "

Jeremiah Brent/instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair joked about their differing parenting styles, noting they can't seem to get enough of their children.

"They're very different, but they're both the sweetest people we've ever met," Brent said. "We laugh, Nate and I, all the time. I'm like, 'What would it be like to grow up with two parents who tell you they love you 37 times a day?' "

"The truth is, Poppy's a born nurturer. She's done this a million times. She's an old soul," he continued. "And Oskar is just like a walking sugar bear, the cuddler. He's really empathetic and sweet, very sensitive. He's got enough ... He's a little mischievous, which is fine."

"But they're just great," added Brent. "We got so lucky that these great kids chose us."