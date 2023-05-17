'Jeopardy! Masters' Contestant Andrew He Reveals Arrival of Baby Boy Midway Through Tournament

“I had the double blessing of going from being here on the stage to within 24 hours… welcoming the arrival of our son,” He revealed during Monday night’s Jeopardy! Masters episode

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 17, 2023 11:13 AM
JEOPARDY! MASTERS - “Games 7 & 8” - Host Ken Jennings kicks off the first two rounds of the tournament. The top six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer face off to win the grand prize. FRIDAY, MAY 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Andrew He. Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC

Jeopardy! Masters contestant Andrew He is having a big week.

In addition to competing in the prestigious Jeopardy! Masters competition, he also welcomed a son.

In Monday night's episode, host Ken Jennings asked the new father about the family's latest addition. "I have a newborn son," He told Jennings. "Thanks to just everyone in the world, I guess, but especially the Jeopardy crew."

"I had the double blessing of going from being here on the stage to within 24 hours going with my partner and welcoming the arrival of our son," He continued.

The new dad went on to shout out his wife, Sarah, dedicating his game to her: "I just want to say to Sarah, I love you so much. This is for you and I wouldn't be anywhere near here if not for you. So I'm gonna have to bring something nice for you and everyone."

Jeopardy! generated headlines recently after Mayim Bialik stepped back from the show.

The Big Bang Theory alum supported the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike on Thursday by walking off the set, according to Deadline. That makes Jeopardy! the first game show to be impacted by the strike.

PEOPLE reached out to Jeopardy! and Bialk's team for comment.

The show will go on in Bialik's absence, though — Jennings will take over the remainder of Bialik's filming schedule for the remaining one week of season 39, per Entertainment Weekly.

Jennings, 48, and Bialik, 47, have been divvying up Jeopardy! hosting duties, with Jennings typically hosting daily Jeopardy! episodes and Bialik hosting Celebrity Jeopardy!, the Jeopardy! National College Championship and other episodes as her schedule has allowed.

Bialk is just one celebrity taking part in the writers' strike, which began last week. Writers from all areas of Hollywood stepped out of work to demand fair pay. This marks the first Writers Guild strike since 2007.

