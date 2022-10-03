'Jeopardy!' Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan

Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans.

Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004.

While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life.

However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan.

On Saturday, Ken shared an image of his son Dylan wearing a Seattle Mariners baseball jersey at a baseball game. The college sophomore is seen carrying a tray of stadium food and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

The fun snap also showed that the father and son share a striking resemblance.

"The last time his team made it to the playoffs, this guy wasn't born yet. He just started his sophomore year of college. Congrats @Mariners!" Ken, who also has a daughter, Caitlin, 15, with his wife Mindy, wrote.

After guest hosting for the show he once was a contestant on, in July Ken and Mayim Bialik were announced as permanent co-hosts of the show.

Executive Producer Michael Davies made the announcement that Ken would lead the flagship show, but will also take on hosting duties for Jeopardy! Second Chance and the Tournament of Champions.

Bialik, 46, serves as the host of Celebrity Jeopardy! and the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Ken first began taking over hosting duties after Mike Richards stepped down from the role in 2021.

The franchise had begun searching for a new replacement since Alex Trebek passed from pancreatic cancer weeks after taping his final episode in 2020.

Ken's current hosting duties will run through December.

Bialik is currently on hiatus but will return to the franchise at the end of this year. The actress is currently filming her FOX show, Call Me Kat.

Ken also filmed a cameo appearance for the sitcom. Bialik told ET about the appearance: "We're very honored to have him as a figure of himself. But also the whole meta thing of getting to do this together is really special."

