Jensen Ackles melted hearts when wife Danneel Harris Ackles shared a sweet photo on Instagram dubbing him her #ManCrushMonday

Jensen Ackles is nailing bottle time — even times two!

The Supernatural star melted hearts when his wife Danneel Harris Ackles shared a sweet photo on Instagram dubbing him her #ManCrushMonday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The snap showed the actor with his 4-month-old twins — son Zeppelin Bram and daughter Arrow Rhodes — on either side of him as he fed them on the couch, a bottle in each hand.

Ackles also shared the photo, joking about his inability to watch TV during the feeding session.

“When the remote control is right between your legs and you can’t change the channel,” he captioned the image.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

This isn’t the first time the 39-year-old actor showed off his parenting skills on social media.

In January, Ackles shared the first public photograph of his fraternal twins: a family photo — including 3-year-old daughter Justice Jay — in which he was also busy feeding both babies.

“#family #happy2017 #spnfamily,” he captioned the black-and-white snap simply.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

The family got an early Christmas present when they welcomed the twins into the world on Dec. 2.

“Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes,” Ackles wrote alongside a photo of Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing 2.