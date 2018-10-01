Jensen Ackles Opens Up About Why He Named His Son After a Type of Sailing Knot

Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel are big Led Zeppelin fans — but that’s not why they chose the name Zeppelin Bram for their son.

In a Monday chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their daytime talk show, the Supernatural star admitted that while their own “unique” monikers influenced those of their three children, the couple didn’t decide on a name for daughter Arrow Rhodes‘ twin brother until two days after their Dec. 2, 2016, birth.

“The grandparents are there and everybody’s spitting out names and everybody’s looking on ‘100 Best Baby Names’ sites and I’m like, ‘We’re not gonna find the name there,’ ” said Ackles, 40.

“When the doctor pulled Zeppelin out, his umbilical cord was tied into a knot,” the actor recalls. “Which could be very dangerous but luckily it was a very loose knot and nothing was happening, he was totally fine.”

So where did Zeppelin come from? “Thinking about [his birth] while thinking about a name, I was like, ‘Hm,’ and I went on to a sailing-knot site, like names of knots,” Ackles explains. “And at the very end was the Zeppelin bend, which was the knot they used to tether the Zeppelin blimps to the ground.”

“Were you booking a vacation?” Seacrest jokes.

Ackles laughs, kidding, “Yeah, it was Priceline.”

Zeppelin and Arrow’s unique names fit right in with their parents and big sister Justice Jay, 5, whom the family affectionately refer to as “JJ.”

“What’s your fourth baby‘s name gonna be?” Ripa asks the actor, who can only smile and scratch his ear in reply amid cheers from the audience.

Supernatural season 14 premieres Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.