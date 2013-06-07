Jensen and Danneel Harris Ackles Welcome Daughter Justice Jay

"We are happy to announce the birth of our precious baby girl," Harris Ackles wrote. "She was born happy and healthy."

Kyle Rover/Startraks

Supernatural fans are finally getting a little justice.

Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Harris Ackles welcomed their first child, daughter Justice Jay Ackles, on Thursday, May 30, they announced via Twitter.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our precious baby girl,” Harris Ackles, 34, wrote, adding that they will call their daughter JJ. “She was born happy and healthy.”

The actress, best known for her roles as Shannon on One Life to Live and Rachel on One Tree Hill, and Ackles, 35, announced the pregnancy in January.

The couple were married in 2010 in the actor’s hometown of Dallas, Texas.