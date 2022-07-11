Jensen Ackles Brings His Daughter, 9, to Walk Her First Red Carpet: 'Proud Papa Moment'

"She walked the carpet like a pro (a pro that held on tight to her dad)," the Supernatural actor affectionately joked about his daddy-daughter-date to the Zombies 3 red carpet premiere

Justice Jay Ackles and Jensen Ackles attend the Disney+ Original Movie "Zombies 3" Los Angeles Premiere at Barker Hangar on July 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Jensen Ackles brought one cute date to walk the red carpet!

On Monday, the Supernatural alum shared photos on Instagram of him and his 9-year-old daughter, Justice Jay aka "JJ," as she walked her first red carpet at the premiere of Disney's Zombies 3.

"Proud papa moment. Took JJ to her first 'Hollywood Premier,'" Ackles captioned the sweet post. "She walked the carpet like a pro (a pro that held on tight to her dad). ☺️ Thanks to @megdonnelly @disneyplus and the whole cast of @disneyzombies for a super fun night. I'll never forget it…and neither will she."

The daddy-daughter duo walked side-by-side on the blue carpet together, posing for the cameras with Ackles wrapping his arms around JJ for a few shots.

Ackles, 44, shares JJ and 5-year-old twins, Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, with wife and One Tree Hill actress Danneel Ackles. The two first met in 2007 after costarring in the romantic comedy Ten Inch Hero and tied the knot in 2010.

In the last carousel pic, JJ poses with the Zombies 3 cast, including Meg Donnelly, who stars as Addison.

Premiering this Friday on Disney+, the third installment of the hit DCOM franchise follows the residents of Seabrook as humans, zombies and werewolves will learn to co-exist with one another.

While everything seems bright for Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) as they enter their senior year, things quickly go awry as they are rocked by the arrival of a group of aliens that comes to town and shakes things up.

In June, Donnelly spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about tying up the franchise with "an amazing bow," though she admitted to keeping the door open for a possible reprisal of her role.

"I would love to be a part of the Zombies franchise for as long as possible," she said. "I love playing Addison and this story has changed my life."