Jenny McCarthy & Jane Carrey out shopping

Actress Jenny McCarthy, 34, was spotted out on a shopping trip with beau Jim Carrey‘s, 45, daughter Jane, 19. They started at the Chip & Pepper warehouse where they purchased matching University of Maryland sweatshirts. TMZ cameras caught them wearing these and the video can be watched at their website. Jane is not the blonde girl in the beginning, behind Jenny, who’s actually her sister Amy, but the dark-haired girl at the very end when they’re all getting into the car. Jane is Carrey’s only child; Jenny has son Evan, 4, with ex-husband John Asher, 36.

Source: TMZ

Thanks to CBB reader Mary Beth.