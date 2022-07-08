Jenny Tolman Reveals She's Expecting First Baby with Husband Dave Brainard in Sweet Music Video

The country singer and the Grammy-nominated producer tied the knot in March at a snowy ceremony in Jackson, Wyoming

Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard are going to be parents!

The country singer, 26, and her Grammy-nominated producer husband, 47, are expecting their first baby together on Christmas Eve, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The exciting news is revealed at the end of Tolman's new music video for her song "Same Train As You," a romantic track off her recent album Married in a Honky Tonk.

"Dave and I are so thrilled to get to share the most exciting news of our lives!" Tolman tells PEOPLE. "We wrote 'Same Train as You' during our second co-writing session together, before we were together as a couple, when we hardly even knew each other."

"It's very special to now make this announcement with the song that foreshadowed so much of what was to come for the two of us," she adds.

The video includes footage from the couple's March wedding in Jackson, Wyoming, where the pair tied the knot in a snowy ceremony in the mountains. At the end of the music video, Tolman reveals her baby bump under a flowy dress and cradles her stomach.

"I can't wait to have a little cutie with the big ear protector headphones on side-stage soon!" says Tolman. "There's only two things I've ever wanted to be since I was a little girl: a singer and a mom. I am so grateful that I get to do both!"

In March, the pair spoke to PEOPLE about their picture-perfect outdoor wedding.

"The weather was absolutely perfect," raved Tolman following the couple's nuptials. "The sun was out and there were no clouds covering the Tetons. The day before, it snowed in Jackson, so we had a beautiful fresh layer of snow. It was the most perfect weather you could ask for!"

"Perfect is an understatement," added Brainard.

The wedding ceremony took place at the stunning Split Creek Ranch with the grandiose Teton Range serving as the perfect backdrop for the beaming couple. Following the wedding, the happy couple jetted off to Costa Rica for their honeymoon.

Their wedding served as yet another stunning chapter in a love story that was forever cemented back in September 2015, when Brainard was brutally attacked and left for dead on the streets of Nashville. As Brainard recuperated from a broken jaw, a mouth full of shattered teeth and multiple facial lacerations, he and Tolman discovered that they were destined to become more than friends.

"I think we both knew for a while that we had very intense feelings for each other, but we never expressed them," recalled Tolman. "But, as soon as I found out about Dave's attack, I knew that he was my person. It really was that indescribable moment of just knowing. I felt the overwhelming need to be near him and make sure he was okay."

"And from the very first kiss, it was obvious to me that we were inseparable," added Brainard, who proposed to Tolman last October after six years of dating.

Following their wedding, Brainard also expressed his excitement to expand their family.