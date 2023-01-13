Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard Welcome First Baby, Son Bear Harrington — See the Photos!

Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard are officially Mom and Dad!

The country singer, 26, and her Grammy-nominated producer husband, 47, welcomed their first baby, son Bear Harrington Brainard, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

Sharing photos from a newborn shoot exclusively with PEOPLE, Tolman opened up about her "long labor" and "intense" delivery.

Tolman was in labor for nearly 36 hours, with Brainard, her mom, and a doula by her side.

"I got to labor most of the time in a big tub at the birthing center, which was a really cool experience. We had music and affirmations playing, and prayers being said. It was really beautiful, but definitely a lot of work and harder than I ever expected," the new mom shares.

"My husband was the strongest support for whatever I needed, and I felt so comforted knowing he was there with me every step of the way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hunter Berry

When Bear made his arrival, Tolman recalls feeling stunned by the "most miraculous moment of my life."

"Once he was out, it took me a few seconds to really come to and realize that there was a baby on my chest that had just come out of my body, and he's my son," she recalls. "My doula took a video of the moment he was placed on my chest, and I'm just sobbing saying 'Oh my God, hi, baby!' "

The baby boy's name has roots in the couple's shared loved of country legend Bobby Bare.

"Bobby Bare is one of our favorite artists and songwriters, and obviously country music is a huge part of our lives, and bears are a big symbol of Jackson Hole to us, which is where we got engaged and married," the new mom explains. "So we decided the name 'Bear' was a good combination of two things we both love."

His middle name, Harrington, is tied to Tolman's family. "Harrington is my grandmother's maiden name, and my dad's middle name, so we used that as a sweet ode to family. We surprised my dad at the hospital when we told him his middle name, and it brought tears to his eyes, so that was a really special moment for us," she says.

Hunter Berry

Speaking about motherhood, Tolman says, "It's the honor of a lifetime to get to raise up a little man in this world, and his daddy and I will do everything we can to make sure he shares his light everywhere he goes."

The couple revealed the exciting baby news at the end of Tolman's music video for "Same Train As You," a romantic track off her recent album Married in a Honky Tonk.

Hunter Berry

"Dave and I are so thrilled to get to share the most exciting news of our lives!" Tolman told PEOPLE at the time. "We wrote 'Same Train as You' during our second co-writing session together, before we were together as a couple, when we hardly even knew each other."

"It's very special to now make this announcement with the song that foreshadowed so much of what was to come for the two of us," she added.

The video included footage from the couple's March wedding in Jackson, Wyoming, where the pair tied the knot in a snowy ceremony in the mountains. At the end of the music video, Tolman reveals her baby bump under a flowy dress and cradled her stomach.