Jenny Slate Is 'Real Pregnant' with Her First Child! 'I Haven't Worn Pants in Many Moons'

The actress and comedian, 38, leveraged her signature humor to reveal her pregnancy on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, joking to the host that her love of bread during the coronavirus pandemic had given her more of a belly than she'd bargained for.

"I hunkered down and baked a lot of bread but I just wanna say I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread — you tell me," she told Seth Meyers, who laughed as Slate stood up to show off her baby bump from the side. "I don't know if you can see."

"Oh, yeah, that's a lotta carbs," joked Meyers, 46.

"It's different. I feel different," quipped the Parks and Recreation alum, laughing. "Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me!"

In seriousness, Slate — who got engaged to her now-fiancé, Ben Shattuck, back in September 2019 — said it has been "very nice to have something that is incredibly positive during a time that's hard and sad."

"It's nice to have, like, a little secret treasure," the actress continued.

Image zoom Jenny Slate | Credit: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

To pass the time during her pregnancy, Slate has "basically been chilling out" and "doing exactly what [she has] wanted to do, not having to see anyone or figure out how to gracefully wear pants."

"I haven't worn pants in many moons," joked the Obvious Child star.

She has been doing "all the birth-prep stuff" — something she's been really enjoying. Slate also revealed that she and Shattuck are living "in a beautiful tiny little seaside town" in Massachusetts.

"And just my luck, I moved in with my fiancé, and of course he lives in a very old house that is, I think, most certainly haunted and has an actual pet cemetery," Slate told the host. "It has been in my fiancé Ben's family since the '30s, I think, so it's like 90 years of pets."

"At the beginning of the pandemic, when I was just newly pregnant, I started to go out and visit the pet cemetery every day. And Ben told me I started saying things like, 'I'm just gonna go outside and visit the pets,' " she continued, laughing. "That's how a scary movie starts — a pregnant lady is like, 'My pets. My precious, precious pets.' "

Image zoom Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck | Credit: Jenny Slate/instagram

Slate and Shattuck were first spotted getting close in January 2019 at the Sundance Film Festival. The two were photographed having dinner together, with Shattuck kissing Slate on the forehead.

The couple announced their engagement that September, with Instagram posts shared to their respective accounts.

"He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going," Slate shared, alongside a slideshow featuring pictures of their trip.

Shattuck wrote, "In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. 🌈❤️🍾Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures 🌸🌸🌸."