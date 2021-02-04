Jenny Slate revealed earlier this week that she and fiancé Ben Shattuck have welcomed their first child, daughter Ida Lupine

Jenny Slate on Welcoming Daughter During COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘We Weren’t Sure How It Was Gonna Go’

Jenny Slate is opening up about welcoming daughter Ida Lupine.

While appearing on Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Obvious Child actress, 38, joked about her experience giving birth to her first child with fiancé Ben Shattuck.

"It was like a totally extreme experience during which I completely lost any filter that I might already have left," Slate said. "And after I had the baby it was like 'Ah, the baby is out! She's here!' And I just was like, 'Did my vagina rip enough? Did anyone know? Is it like one vagina still or is it not? '"

The comedian also spoke about giving birth to her daughter, now 6 weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "a really major time to have a baby."

"It's like, 'Wow, we're really doing this.' [Ben] was allowed in. We weren't sure how it was gonna go and we had our masks on and everything. And that's good because I was making a lot of faces that I might not want him to remember," she told host Jimmy Kimmel, 53.

"We should have thought more about giving her something to commemorate this distinct time in our universe," Slate added, referring to her daughter's name.

The Big Mouth star explained that she and Shattuck had looked into their heritage to find the perfect moniker.

"We don't have any family members named Ida, but... My side of the family is kind of from all over the place — Jewish people from all over the place. And one of the places they are from is Eastern Europe," Slate said. "We were looking at some Eastern European names and we didn't go with this, but one name we were both obsessed with was spelled B-A-G-R-A-T."

"While I was pregnant we just kept calling her 'Bag-rat,' which I'm sure is not how you pronounce that," the actress joked.

Slate — who has been engaged to Shattuck since September 2019 — first announced that she had welcomed their daughter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published earlier this week.

"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me. I feel really lucky and happy," she told the outlet, adding that giving birth made for a "strangely rather romantic" moment bonding with Shattuck in the delivery room.