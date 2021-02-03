'Our Sweet Gal!' Jenny Slate Welcomes Daughter Ida Lupine: 'Being a Mother Is Such a Joy'

"Motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me," she says

Jenny Slate is a mommy!

The Obvious Child actress, 38, has welcomed her first child, daughter Ida Lupine Shattuck, with fiancé Ben Shattuck, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me. I feel really lucky and happy," she told the outlet, adding that giving birth made for a "strangely rather romantic" moment bonding with Shattuck in the delivery room.

"Being a mother is such a joy — it's so cliché, but I love it," she adds, referring to her new addition as "our sweet gal."

Slate surprised fans in early December by revealing her pregnancy news during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, debuting her baby bump on the talk show. (She tells ET the reveal was "basically like four days away" from the baby's due date.)

"I hunkered down and baked a lot of bread but I just wanna say I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread — you tell me," she joked to host Seth Meyers at the time, who laughed as Slate stood up to show off her baby bump from the side. "I don't know if you can see?"

Joking aside, Slate — who got engaged to Shattuck in September 2019, later delaying their original June 2020 wedding plans — said the happy news was "very nice to have something that is incredibly positive during a time that's hard and sad."

She explained at the time that she'd been doing "all the birth-prep stuff" — something she said she enjoyed. Slate also revealed she and Shattuck were living "in a beautiful tiny little seaside town" in Massachusetts.

"And just my luck, I moved in with my fiancé, and of course he lives in a very old house that is, I think, most certainly haunted and has an actual pet cemetery," Slate said. "It has been in my fiancé Ben's family since the '30s, I think, so it's like 90 years of pets."