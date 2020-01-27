Jenny Mollen Would 'Totally' Have a Third Baby with Husband Jason Biggs — If He Could Get Pregnant

A third child is likely not coming anytime soon for Jenny Mollen and her husband Jason Biggs, if biology has anything to say about it.

“I mean, if [Jason] could carry it, totally,” Mollen, 40, joked to PEOPLE Friday at the Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee luncheon. “Or if somebody could present me with a 2-year-old that looked just like me, I would take in a heartbeat.”

The author and actress shares two sons — 2-year-old Lazlo and Sid, 6 next month — with Biggs. In the past, the Orange Is the New Black actor, 41, has echoed Mollen’s sentiment, joking that he would love it if he were “just handed” a baby.

“If you just handed me a baby girl right now, I’d be like, ‘Great, I’ll keep her.’ I’d walk away with it and be like, ‘This wasn’t anyone’s, right? Okay, cool, I can take it home? Perfect, done,’ ” he told PEOPLE at a November event.

“I think Jenny would agree,” the American Pie alum continued. “Jenny did not have great pregnancies, so she’s not keen on [the] idea [of another pregnancy]. If you could just hand us a little baby girl, we’d be like, ‘Awesome!’ “

Mollen told PEOPLE she’s “good” with her family size as it is right now, particularly because Biggs is currently in Los Angeles filming the new Fox series Outmatched.

“I’m doing good with two boys, especially with [Jason] being out of town shooting in L.A.,” she said. “It’s a lot for him to ask for me to be pregnant and taking care of his kids right now.”

Mollen often posts about her sons on social media. Recently, the mom of two showed off her and her boys’ matching pajamas, captioning the sweet photo, “Nothing matters but this. Nothing.”

Still, Biggs has hinted about wanting a daughter more than once, saying in 2018, “As soon as I get my third, my girl, then I’m going to retire.”

“A girl would be amazing,” the actor later told PEOPLE. “We really go back and forth about it, because we did good — we love our two kids and they’re incredible.”