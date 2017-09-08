Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Jenny Mollen Insists She's 'Totally Fine' After Revealing She Has 'Prepartum' Depression: 'This Is Normal'

As Jenny Mollen approaches the end of her second pregnancy, she’s grappling with emotions that she feels aren’t “addressed enough.”

The mother of one, who is currently expecting her second son with husband Jason Biggs, shared her experience with what she described as “prepartum” depression in an Instagram post and story Thursday.

“I could already be in a depression,” she revealed. “I’m planning on eating my placenta, but I’m also anticipating a major emotional dive. I think that it’s chemical. I think people don’t talk about it enough.”

On Friday, she used Instagram stories once again to clear the air on her comments, insisting that she is “totally fine” after receiving an influx of concerned emails. “This is normal — that’s what I’m trying to say,” Mollen explains. “That it’s not weird … I would be more freaked out if I weren’t freaking out.”

On Thursday, Mollen explained that she was ill from the stress of having another baby. “Because having a baby is the scariest f—ing thing that could happen to a woman,” she said.

The 38-year-old actress and author said after giving birth to her now-3-year-old son Sid, she told “everybody that it felt like I was coming off of cocaine.”

“It was just like the craziest comedown of my life,” she added.

When it came to why she believed she was depressed, Mollen said Thursday, “Maybe because I know what to expect this time, it’s almost happening sooner, like I’m already going through the motions of [this] insane life-changing experience.”

She added, “And I’m sure it’s slightly easier the second time because going from zero kids to one kid, is like, ‘Oh my God, I’m completely trapped forever.’ Since I’m already trapped, it’s like, ‘Whatever.’ ”

The star also advised her fans to be “hyper-vigilant” about their emotions after giving birth. “You’ll be shocked at how fast you’ll wake up one day and be in the darkest place,” Mollen said. “The only way your kid is going to be healthy and happy is if you are healthy and happy. So, make that the priority.”

In her Friday follow-up story, the soon-to-be mom of two admitted she understood and appreciated where the concern from loved ones was coming from, adding, “I think if you’re not slightly depressed, you’re not really alive.”

Earlier in her pregnancy, Mollen revealed that she has placenta previa, a condition where the placenta covers at least part of the cervix.