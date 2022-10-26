Jenny Mollen is recounting a hilarious exchange with one of her sons' teachers.

The cookbook author — who shares sons Lazlo, 5, and Sid, 8, with husband Jason Biggs — shared a screenshot of an email on Instagram Wednesday from one of her sons' teachers about a comment he made in class.

"Today in school your son shared with his classmates that you are in Copenhagen on an adult trip and have been eating (pardon my language) 'tons of penis,' " the email read. "While I hate to bother you on your vacation, I felt strongly that you should be aware and perhaps address the issue at your earliest convenience."

Amused by the email, Mollen, 43, shared a possible reply from her phone Notes app in the next slide of the Instagram carousel. "He's not lying. I have been eating tons of penis on this trip," she wrote.

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

"Def gonna need to reign it in when I get home. Thank you so much for checking in on me. See you at drop off!"

Mollen concluded the post with a photo of a menu where "Reindeer penis ragout" was circled among other interesting food choices.

Commenters on the Instagram post were highly entertained by the email, as well as Mollen's cheeky reaction to it. Some users commented on other unusual items on the menu she shared, which included a grilled reindeer heart and brain custard with pollen.

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

Earlier this month, the family of four celebrated son Lazlo's birthday, with Mollen sharing a photo of the 5-year-old's monster truck-themed birthday cake on Instagram.

In the caption, she shared a quote from her son on his special day, writing, "I'm not gonna get smaller but I am going to get cuter."

On an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the mother of two explained to host Janine Rubenstein what inspired her to write her latest cookbook, Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of (Tyrants) Children.

She said while she has "a lot of fun" making creative meals for her kids, she knows that's not every caregiver's experience — which led her to the book.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I said to my husband, This doesn't need to be rocket science," she said. "I need to do a book that is truly just like a paint by numbers for packing different lunches."

And while husband Biggs doesn't make the kids' lunches, he is involved in many other ways.

"Jason is so hands on as a parent, almost too hands on," she told PEOPLE. "I always say that he's like the guy that like, when I go scuba diving, he's the one like checking all my gear. He's like the buddy that never stops like futzing with you. Or like if you're on a ski slope, he's like adjusting your goggles. Or if you're like on an airplane that's crashing, he's the person that you're like, just get the f--- away from me. Stop adjusting my oxygen mask. We're gonna crash anyway."