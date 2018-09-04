Mom of two Jenny Mollen is making some of the most epic school lunches.

On Monday, the 39-year-old actress shared a photo of an elaborate spread she prepared for her son Sid, 4½, on his first day back at school: sautéed sesame salmon, white rice molded into the shape of hearts, avocado, yellow peppers, dark chocolate, plant protein bites, a mini salad with goat cheese and organic strawberries.

Fellow mom and actress Busy Philipps commented on the picture, “It looks amazing. Does he eat it?”

Joked Hilary Duff, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, “Making the rest of us look like failures lol rice hearts … get it girl.”

Jenny Mollen's lunch for her son Jenny Mollen/Instagram

It’s a question quite a few followers had, which Mollen addressed in the caption.

“Bringing it hard for Sid’s first day back to school,” she wrote, adding, “Note: I don’t care how much of this he eats. It’s more about constant exposure and pushing his limits.”

She also added the hashtags “#backtoschool” and “#dictatorlunches,” the latter of which she includes in all her intense lunch posts.

Jason Biggs Jenny Mollen/Instagram

Mollen and her husband Jason Biggs, who’ve been married since 2008, are also parents to 11-month-old son Lazlo. The couple opened up to PEOPLE Now in March about keeping up the romance in their situation.

” ‘At this point in our marriage, the sexiest thing she can do for me is … ‘ ” Mollen started to say but Biggs, 40, interrupted with a joke: “Oh, take the kids and leave for a couple hours.”

Naturally, Mom agreed. “Oh God, yeah. I think just leave me alone,” she said, laughing.