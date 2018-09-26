Jenny Mollen Shares 'Aftermath' Photo of Her Son Sid's Lunch to Show How Much He Actually Eats

Jenny Mollen‘s son is eating the lunches his mom packs for him — well, most of it, anyway.

On Tuesday, the actress and Live Fast Die Hot author, 39, answered fans who have been asking if her 4½-year-old son Sid actually consumes the healthy, creative spreads his mom prepares for him on a regular basis (which she hilariously dubbed “#dictatorlunches”).

“The oft requested ‘aftermath’ shot,” Mollen captioned a photo slideshow showing what was left of one of her latest lunch creations — a rabbit made out of sushi rice, teriyaki chicken, fruit, a shrimp roll and more — after Sid had at it.

A decent portion of the meal was eaten, with only a few bites of each section left except for one item that he, understandably, finished off without a problem: the PJ Masks-themed jelly candy.

Mollen got candid in the caption on an exceptionally impressive photo earlier this month, where she showed off Sid’s first-day-of-school lunch: sautéed sesame salmon, white rice molded into the shape of hearts, avocado, yellow peppers, dark chocolate, plant protein bites, a mini salad with goat cheese and organic strawberries.

Mollen explained the purpose behind the unique meals in her post, writing, “Note: I don’t care how much of this he eats. It’s more about constant exposure and pushing his limits.”

Fellow mom and actress Busy Philipps commented on the picture, “It looks amazing. Does he eat it?”

Joked Hilary Duff, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, “Making the rest of us look like failures lol rice hearts … get it girl.”

Sid’s dad Jason Biggs joined in on the social-media fun during a recent time period when his wife was out of town, sharing an array of lunches in an attempt to live up to Mollen’s skills.

One recent, hilarious spread by the father of two even included a nod to the couple’s younger son, who turns 1 next month.

“Lazlo‘s expired Amoxicillin (good prep for winter cold season), pickle (kosher, dill), frozen White Castle ‘Murder Burgers’ (partially defrosted), whole lemon (ran out of oranges), and two fruit ‘candies’ (Tums),” he joked.