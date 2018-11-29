Jenny Mollen Reveals Her Son Was Bitten By a Dog and it Caused Her to Have a Mommy 'Breakdown'

Jenny Mollen had a pretty terrifying Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Mollen, 39, revealed that her son Lazlo, 1, was bitten by a dog.

“So, Laz was bit by a dog on Thanksgiving,” Mollen began on her Instagram Stories. “He is totally fine. He’s completely okay.”

While the toddler was able to walk away from the incident with no serious injuries, Mollen says she was traumatized by the experience. The actress, who is married to Jason Biggs, was so distraught over the attack that she even took a break from posting on her Instagram Stories.

“I’ve just been having a… mental breakdown over it as a mom,” Mollen said in the video. “But, tomorrow marks a week since it happened. I have to like pull my s— together. I wrote about it, and I’m feeling better.”

“So I’m moving on and I’m coming back to you guys. We’re back in a relationship… but I needed some time because I can’t think of anything light to say when I go that dark,” Mollen added.

Mollen then went on to share a clip of herself and Lazlo, who can be heard cooing in the background, as they cuddled in what appears to be their kitchen.

“Are you kidding me with this face? Are you kidding me? How cute are you?” Mollen said of her son, whose face was covered, as the couple do not show their children’s faces on social media.

Lazlo’s incident with the dog comes a month after Mollen said he stumbled upon an “empty coke bag” on his first birthday.

On Oct. 2, the star shared a photo of herself on Instagram holding the small plastic resealable bag as Lazlo can be seen running off in the background.

Thankfully, the bag was empty and Lazlo was unharmed. While potentially a serious situation, Mollen saw the funny side and joked about her son having a “hardcore” birthday.

“On a scale of 1-Lotsie handing me an empty coke bag at the park, I guess I’d say he’s having a pretty hardcore 1st bday,” she captioned the photo.

Biggs, 40, and Mollen are also parents to son Sid, 4.