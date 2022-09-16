Jenny Mollen Shares Back-to-School Lunch Hacks from 'Dictator Lunches' That Won Over Son Sid

Jenny Mollen, mom of two, opens up about tackling picky eaters in Dictator Lunches, based on her food struggles with son Sid, 8

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 06:34 PM
Dictators Lunch - Jenny Mollen
Photo: Reid Rolls
01 of 08

Jenny Mollen

Jenny Mollen - Dictator Lunch Book
Reid Rolls

Jenny Mollen has been sharing the lunches she makes her older son Sid for years. The earliest post on her Instagram for the project, @DictatorLunches, spans back to 2018.

Mollen is now sharing her wisdom in Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of (Tyrants) Children.

Sharing some pieces of her collection of fun, creative and healthy school lunch ideas with PEOPLE, Mollen says the goal when making a meal for her picky eater is to "expose him to things" and "entertain him."

From the book Dictator Lunches by Jenny Mollen. Copyright © 2022 by Jenny Mollen. Excerpted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

02 of 08

Earth Day Lunch

Dictators Lunch - Jenny Mollen
Lauren Volo

With the Earth Day lunch box, Mollen pays tribute to a special day in their family's history.

"Jason and I eloped on Earth Day at a FedEx/ Kinko's in Calabasas, California," she explains of the day's significance for her and husband Jason Biggs.

This lunch box combines a colorful combination of taste and texture that includes purple cabbage rice, exotic fruit salads and a sunflower seed butter-stuffed date bug.

03 of 08

Halloween Lunch

Dictators Lunch - Jenny Mollen
Lauren Volo

"At my house, Halloween-themed meals start October 1 and go through the end of the month," Mollen shares.

"This box is one of my all-time favorites," she says of the festive spinach Frankenstein quesadilla, butternut squash and guacamole graveyard combo.

04 of 08

Japanese Lunch

Dictators Lunch - Jenny Mollen
Lauren Volo

"My entire marriage to my husband was built on our shared love of Japanese food and antidepressants," jokes Mollen.

"Sushi specifically is our love language and something we desperately hoped our kids would embrace. I started with pieces of sashimi when the dictators were too young to resist. The only problem now is that they get mad when they sneak out of bed at night and catch us eating sushi without them."

The lunch box includes a Pokémon-themed Poké ball, edamame, and salmon, avocado and nori sandwiches.

05 of 08

New York Lunch

Dictators Lunch - Jenny Mollen
Lauren Volo

"We moved to New York after 19 years in Los Angeles when Sid was 6 months old. The density of the city coupled with apartment living comforted my postpartum anxiety and made me feel like I was never alone. Nearly eight years later," Mollen writes. "I love New York like it's a bad boyfriend: We bicker, we fight, we break up, we make up."

The lunch includes bagels and pretzels, two classic New York staples, as well as a black and white cookie and tuna.

06 of 08

St. Patrick's Day Lunch

Dictators Lunch - Jenny Mollen
Lauren Volo

"A St. Paddy's Day lunch helps spice up the school week with a bit of fun and a dash of sugar cereal," Mollen notes of the St. Patrick's day lunch, which includes broccoli pesto, Irish cheddar shamrocks, and "Lucky Charms that Jason will devour as soon as the rest of the family falls asleep."

07 of 08

Sid's Approval

Dictators Lunch - Jenny Mollen
Reid Rolls

The cookbook includes an exchange between Mom and son after he learns the title is Dictator Lunches. When he asks why, Mollen replies, "because Sid, you're the dictator."

"Great," he replies. "As long as this is about me."

08 of 08
Dictators Lunch - Jenny Mollen
Harper Collins

Dictator Lunches is now available in stores and online.

Related Articles
jenny mollen and jason biggs
Jenny Mollen Says Husband Jason Biggs is a 'Hands On' Parent: 'A Great Partner to Have'
Coco Austin (L) and Ice-T attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ); https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNaFG7LZD9/ coco's profile picture coco Verified My baby......😭 Definitely a bitter sweet day..... #1stdayofschool #1stgrade -@babychanelnicole 6h
Coco Austin Shares Back-to-School Photo on Daughter Chanel's First Day: 'Bittersweet'
Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole See Beckett, 4, Boomer, 6, Off to Their First Day of School
Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Snap Family Photo on Beckett and Boomer's First Day of School
celeb foodies Dan Levy
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Kylie Jenner at Disney
Kylie Jenner Takes Her Daughter and Nieces to Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos
Ashley Graham Instagram
Beef Jerky! Doughnuts! Corn ...? Pregnant Celebs' Wildest, Yummiest Cravings
Jeni Bukolt, Mom Shares Relatable Back to School Sign That Reflects How Parents Feel as School Kicks Off
Tired Mom Shares Relatable Back-to-School Photo with the Perfect Sign for Parents
Actor Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the "Going In Style" New York Premiere at SVA Theatre on March 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNi9owrE6v/ amandakloots Verified Back to school! 🍎 5h
Amanda Kloots Shares Son Elvis' Adorable Dance While Taking First Day of School Photo
Kelly Clarkson Variety
Kelly Clarkson Says She Pushed Back Show Time to Split School Pick-Ups with Nanny: 'I Made That Call'
Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Prince Starting School: 'My Young King's First Day'
melissa gorga and kids
Melissa Gorga Gets Emotional as Her Older Kids Head Back to High School: 'Where Did Time Go?'
Novalee's First Day of Second Grade, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Photo from Novalee's First Day of School: 'Slow Down Baby'
Sterling K. Brown kids back to school
Sterling K. Brown Shares Sweet Photos of Sons Andrew and Amaré's First Day of School