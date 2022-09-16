Jenny Mollen Shares Back-to-School Lunch Hacks from 'Dictator Lunches' That Won Over Son Sid

01 of 08 Jenny Mollen Reid Rolls Jenny Mollen has been sharing the lunches she makes her older son Sid for years. The earliest post on her Instagram for the project, @DictatorLunches, spans back to 2018. Mollen is now sharing her wisdom in Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of (Tyrants) Children. Sharing some pieces of her collection of fun, creative and healthy school lunch ideas with PEOPLE, Mollen says the goal when making a meal for her picky eater is to "expose him to things" and "entertain him." From the book Dictator Lunches by Jenny Mollen. Copyright © 2022 by Jenny Mollen. Excerpted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

02 of 08 Earth Day Lunch Lauren Volo With the Earth Day lunch box, Mollen pays tribute to a special day in their family's history. "Jason and I eloped on Earth Day at a FedEx/ Kinko's in Calabasas, California," she explains of the day's significance for her and husband Jason Biggs. This lunch box combines a colorful combination of taste and texture that includes purple cabbage rice, exotic fruit salads and a sunflower seed butter-stuffed date bug.

03 of 08 Halloween Lunch Lauren Volo "At my house, Halloween-themed meals start October 1 and go through the end of the month," Mollen shares. "This box is one of my all-time favorites," she says of the festive spinach Frankenstein quesadilla, butternut squash and guacamole graveyard combo.

04 of 08 Japanese Lunch Lauren Volo "My entire marriage to my husband was built on our shared love of Japanese food and antidepressants," jokes Mollen. "Sushi specifically is our love language and something we desperately hoped our kids would embrace. I started with pieces of sashimi when the dictators were too young to resist. The only problem now is that they get mad when they sneak out of bed at night and catch us eating sushi without them." The lunch box includes a Pokémon-themed Poké ball, edamame, and salmon, avocado and nori sandwiches.

05 of 08 New York Lunch Lauren Volo "We moved to New York after 19 years in Los Angeles when Sid was 6 months old. The density of the city coupled with apartment living comforted my postpartum anxiety and made me feel like I was never alone. Nearly eight years later," Mollen writes. "I love New York like it's a bad boyfriend: We bicker, we fight, we break up, we make up." The lunch includes bagels and pretzels, two classic New York staples, as well as a black and white cookie and tuna.

06 of 08 St. Patrick's Day Lunch Lauren Volo "A St. Paddy's Day lunch helps spice up the school week with a bit of fun and a dash of sugar cereal," Mollen notes of the St. Patrick's day lunch, which includes broccoli pesto, Irish cheddar shamrocks, and "Lucky Charms that Jason will devour as soon as the rest of the family falls asleep."

07 of 08 Sid's Approval Reid Rolls The cookbook includes an exchange between Mom and son after he learns the title is Dictator Lunches. When he asks why, Mollen replies, "because Sid, you're the dictator." "Great," he replies. "As long as this is about me."