Jenny Mollen Says Husband Jason Biggs is a 'Hands On' Parent: 'A Great Partner to Have'

Jenny Mollen opened up about parenting and school-lunches on Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

By
Published on September 1, 2022 06:32 PM

Jenny Mollen knows a thing or two about the battle of getting the little ones to eat, and even more, enjoy food.

In her upcoming book, Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of (Tyrants) Children, she explores just that and provides other parents with options to help their own kids.

On Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the mother of two, 43, explained to host Janine Rubenstein what inspired her to write this book.

Mollen grew up with two working parents, which she said meant she often would pack her own lunches and if not, would find herself "in the dreaded lunch line." This experience, she said, was one she did not want for her own kids.

dictator lunches

"I was certain that I wasn't gonna dumb down eating for my kids, but I also wanted to send them to school with these movable feasts that I wish that somebody had given me," she said. "I'm not a chef, I'm not a great cook. I'm not a DIY artist. I'm just, you know, somebody who's trying to work through my own mommy issues."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She said while she has "a lot of fun" making creative meals for her kids, she knows that's not every caregiver's experience — which led her to the book.

"I said to my husband, This doesn't need to be rocket science," she said. "I need to do a book that is truly just like a paint by numbers for packing different lunches."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenny Mollen Says Husband Jason Biggs is a 'Hands-On' Parent: 'A Great Partner to Have'

And while her husband, Jason Biggs, doesn't make the kids' lunches, he is involved in many other ways.

"Jason is so hands on as a parent, almost too hands on," she told PEOPLE. "I always say that he's like the guy that like, when I go scuba diving, he's the one like checking all my gear. He's like the buddy that never stops like futzing with you. Or like if you're on a ski slope, he's like adjusting your goggles. Or if you're like on an airplane that's crashing, he's the person that you're like, just get the f--- away from me. Stop adjusting my oxygen mask. We're gonna crash anyway."

jenny mollen and jason biggs
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen. John Lamparski/Getty

"He's never done," she continued. "I keep him out of the lunch boxes. I'm like, 'These are mine. You can do everything else. You could pick out the back-to -school outfits.' "

Biggs, 44, and Mollen recently celebrated their 14 year wedding anniversary, which the author commemorated with a sweet and funny Instagram post.

"14 years ago, two people who'd known each other for only 9 months drove to a Calabasas FedEx Kinkos in their pajamas and got married," she wrote alongside the photo on April 22.

She then joked, "Who knows if that FedEx was even real or a figment of our imaginations or if the woman who married us was a licensed justice of the peace or just some down on her luck actress looking to make a quick 300 bucks."

She concluded: "We may never know if our union is truly recognized by the state of California or if what happened that Earth Day wasn't just some psychedelic mushroom trip but what has come out of it has been mind bending, life altering and nothing short of a miracle."

The couple — who share sons Lazlo, 4, and Sid, 8 — has been candid in the past about whether they want a third child. Mollen told PEOPLE in 2020 that she would be open to it under one condition.

"I mean, if [Jason] could carry it, totally," Mollen joked. "Or if somebody could present me with a 2-year-old that looked just like me."

Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of (Tyrants) Children will be available Sept. 13.

Check out more episodes of PEOPLE Every Day, airing on Apple podcasts, iHeartMedia, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Related Articles
Lloyd Owen attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" New York Screening at Lincoln Center on August 23, 2022 in New York City.
'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Star Lloyd Owen on How the Show Differs From the Movies: Sméagol is 'Not Around'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcqoqTFvVEJ/ jennymollen Verified 14 years ago, two people who'd known each other for only 9 months drove to a Calabasas fedEx Kinkos in their pajamas and got married. Who knows if that FedEx was even real or a figment of our imaginations or if the woman who married us was a licensed justice of the peace or just some down on her luck actress looking to make a quick 300 bucks. We may never know if our union is truly recognized by the state of California or if what happened that Earth Day wasn't just some psychedelic mushroom trip but what has come out of it has been mind bending, life altering and nothing short of a miracle. Happy Anniversary, Jason fucking Biggs. Thank you for taking this trip w me. (Ps. Do you think this is a cute pic of you? My editors said no. But I really want to use it in the @dictatorlunches book. I know you sort of have only half your neck but I insisted you would be fine with it. As a precaution I figured this would be a good way to gage your thoughts. So.... what do you think? Edited · 1h
Jenny Mollen Jokes She's Not Sure If She's Legally Married to Jason Biggs on Their 14th Anniversary
Card Placeholder Image
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Reveal Their NYC Home — and Why They Have a Ghost to Thank for It
Snooki and her daughter
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Proves That Daughter Giovanna, 7, Is Her 'Twinny' During 'Girls Day' Out
Nick Viall
Nick Viall Thinks Rachel Recchia is 'Prioritizing All the Wrong Things': "This is Not a Popularity Contest'
Hannah Waddingham and Kieran Culkin on Succession
'Ted Lasso' 's Hannah Waddingham Loves 'Succession' and Admits, 'I'm Strangely Obsessed with Kieran Culkin'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 07: Musical director Ray Chew attends the FOX "American Idol" finalists party at The Grove on March 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Musician Ray Chew Says the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show Will Be a 'Journey Through Cultures and Genres' 
kaitlyn bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to 'The Bachelorette' Having Two Leads: 'Why Are We Doing This Again?'
Rain Pryor attends A&E's "Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution" at Tribeca Film Festival on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Richard Pryor's Daughter Rain on Will Smith's Oscars Slap of Chris Rock: 'They're Both Really Good Guys'
tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Goes Off on 'Despicable' Tristan Thompson Whose Cheating 'Demolished' Their Love
drew-barrymore
Drew Barrymore Preps Daughters About Discovering Her 'Wild' Past Given Her 'Chaste' Mom Persona
Lauren-Conrad
Lauren Conrad Opens Up About 'Challenging' Emotional Journey After Having Kids: 'I Lost Myself'
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Says Shopping for Sister Kylie's Baby Gift 'Feels Real': 'The Day Is Coming for Me'
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal
Jonathan Scott Pens Message to Brother Drew's Newborn Baby: 'You're the Luckiest Kid in the World'
Kate Hudson and Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Reunite to Celebrate Son Ryder's High School Graduation
Kate Hudson and Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Reunite to Celebrate Son Ryder's High School Graduation
Jen Lilley
Jen Lilley Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Jason Wayne After a Surprising and Dramatic Arrival