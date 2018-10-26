Jenny Mollen Talks Mom Guilt, Says 'Nothing Makes' Motherhood 'Easy' — Even Help from Her Nanny

It takes a village to raise a child, but Jenny Mollen will be the first to tell you that said village doesn’t magically make parenthood a simple task.

The actress, Live Fast Die Hot author and mother of two opened up in her Mini magazine fall 2018 cover story about how she and husband Jason Biggs wrangle their sons Lazlo, 1, and Sid, 4½.

“My husband and my nanny help me juggle but at the end of the day, nothing makes it easy,” she said. “The guilt that comes with being a mom is there when you are with them and when you aren’t.”

“I don’t think there is ever one perfect balance,” Mollen added.

The outlet couldn’t resist asking the star about the creative, healthy school lunches Mollen puts together for her older son, which is a practice she took up after having “a live-in nanny for the first three years of Sid’s life” and not having spent much time doing it during that period.

“Then one day, I think when I was pregnant and nesting, I just found myself compelled to make the extra effort,” she recalled. “I was probably feeling guilty.”

“Now I think I do it because I’m making up for my own childhood deficit where I never had anyone doing that kind of thing for me,” Mollen admitted.

As her boys grow up, the Angel alum wants to “raise men who do not see people in terms of their sex,” she told Mini magazine, explaining, “I want sons who respect women but also value their voices and contributions as much as they do those of men.”

Mollen has a very specific idea of what she doesn’t want her sons to become, too. “I’m also raising kids in Manhattan so I am very conscious of not letting them turn into little privileged, white, coke heads,” she joked.